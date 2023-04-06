The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israeli intel: Palestinian factions launched rocket barrage from Lebanon

Even though the barrage into Israel was fired from Hezbollah-controlled southern Lebanon, sources indicate that Palestinian groups may be to blame.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 6, 2023 18:14
Israeli security at the scene where a missile fired from Lebanon hit the northern Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023 (photo credit: FLASH90/FADI AMUN)
Israeli security at the scene where a missile fired from Lebanon hit the northern Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023
(photo credit: FLASH90/FADI AMUN)

Initial security assessments point to the possibility that armed Palestinian factions in Lebanon were responsible for the barrage of 34 rockets fired from Lebanon into Israel on Thursday afternoon.

According to Israeli defense officials, Hamas terror cells based in southern Lebanon were responsible for the rocket barrage, which was carried out in response to recent violent clashes between Palestinian rioters and Israeli police in al-Aqsa.

Three additional unnamed security sources told Reuters that Palestinian factions based in Lebanon, not Iran-backed Hezbollah, were behind the rocket attacks.

Fatah in Lebanon denies responsibility

An official of the Palestinian Fatah movement in Lebanon, Muhammad Buqai, ​​denied reports that Palestinian factions were responsible for the attack in an interview with Lebanese newspaper an-Nahar.

Buqai stressed that "the prominent Palestinian factions have nothing to do with the firing of rockets that took place far away from the [Palestinian refugee] camps," pointing out that "their firing is in the interest of the internally crisis-ridden occupation."

Palestinian gunmen from the Balata Brigade of the Fatah movement's Lions' Den groups carry their weapons during a festival in the Askar refugee camp in the West Bank, December 9, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) Palestinian gunmen from the Balata Brigade of the Fatah movement's Lions' Den groups carry their weapons during a festival in the Askar refugee camp in the West Bank, December 9, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Multiple armed Palestinian factions praised the attacks on Israel, according to the Lebanese al-Mayadeen, a Hezbollah-affiliated news organization.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad praised the "strong, heroic response of the resistance to the enemy's crimes and aggressions," stressing that "the resistance is one unified row in the face of the Zionist enemy."

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement stressed in their statement that the strikes "surprised the occupier and confused his calculations, and constituted a blow to the occupation's plans to monopolize Al-Aqsa and the holy areas."

The Popular Resistance Committees joined these sentiments, also linking the attack to recent events in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque.

Al-Mayadeen also reported that the Lebanese army launched an investigation with UNIFIL forces to determine the launch location of the rockets that were fired toward Israel.

UNIFIL responded to the rocket attack in a statement on Twitter: "Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Aroldo Lázaro is in contact with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line. The current situation is extremely serious. UNIFIL urges restraint and to avoid further escalation."

It added that the IDF had informed UNIFIL about the activation of the Iron Dome system.

Reuters contributed to this story.



Tags Fatah Hezbollah Lebanon Palestinians lebanon rockets israel al-aqsa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
2

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
3

Astrophysicist claims to be close to building a time machine

A wormhole (illustrative).
4

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by