Israeli intel: Palestinian factions launched rocket barrage from Lebanon

Initial security assessments point to the possibility that armed Palestinian factions in Lebanon were responsible for the barrage of 34 rockets fired from Lebanon into Israel on Thursday afternoon.

According to Israeli defense officials, Hamas terror cells based in southern Lebanon were responsible for the rocket barrage, which was carried out in response to recent violent clashes between Palestinian rioters and Israeli police in al-Aqsa.

Three additional unnamed security sources told Reuters that Palestinian factions based in Lebanon, not Iran-backed Hezbollah, were behind the rocket attacks.

Fatah in Lebanon denies responsibility

An official of the Palestinian Fatah movement in Lebanon, Muhammad Buqai, ​​denied reports that Palestinian factions were responsible for the attack in an interview with Lebanese newspaper an-Nahar.

Buqai stressed that "the prominent Palestinian factions have nothing to do with the firing of rockets that took place far away from the [Palestinian refugee] camps," pointing out that "their firing is in the interest of the internally crisis-ridden occupation."

Palestinian gunmen from the Balata Brigade of the Fatah movement's Lions' Den groups carry their weapons during a festival in the Askar refugee camp in the West Bank, December 9, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Multiple armed Palestinian factions praised the attacks on Israel, according to the Lebanese al-Mayadeen, a Hezbollah-affiliated news organization.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad praised the "strong, heroic response of the resistance to the enemy's crimes and aggressions," stressing that "the resistance is one unified row in the face of the Zionist enemy."

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement stressed in their statement that the strikes "surprised the occupier and confused his calculations, and constituted a blow to the occupation's plans to monopolize Al-Aqsa and the holy areas."

The Popular Resistance Committees joined these sentiments, also linking the attack to recent events in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque.

Al-Mayadeen also reported that the Lebanese army launched an investigation with UNIFIL forces to determine the launch location of the rockets that were fired toward Israel.

UNIFIL responded to the rocket attack in a statement on Twitter: "Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Aroldo Lázaro is in contact with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line. The current situation is extremely serious. UNIFIL urges restraint and to avoid further escalation."

It added that the IDF had informed UNIFIL about the activation of the Iron Dome system.

Reuters contributed to this story.