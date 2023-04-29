The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Even one American in Iraq is too many, Iran leader tells Iraqi president

The United States has some 2,500 troops in Iraq to help advise and assist local troops in combating ISIS.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 29, 2023 22:31
Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, review an honour guard, during his official arrival ceremony in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2023. (photo credit: Presidency of the Republic of Iraq Office/Handout via REUTERS)
Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, review an honour guard, during his official arrival ceremony in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2023.
(photo credit: Presidency of the Republic of Iraq Office/Handout via REUTERS)

The United States is an unreliable friend, and Iraq should not allow any US troops on its territory, Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told visiting Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Saturday.

Iran, which has strong ties with Iraq, opposes the US military presence on its borders in Iraq and the Gulf, saying Western military intervention is the root of insecurity in the region.

"Americans are not friends of Iraq. Americans are not friends with anyone and are not even loyal to their European friends," state media quoted Khamenei as saying.

US national security agencies are investigating after a leak of classified documents has suggested the United States spied on allies including Ukraine.

"Even the presence of one American in Iraq is too much," Khamenei told Rashid, who was in Tehran with a delegation to boost ties between the two neighbors.

Kurdish officers attend a distribution ceremony of military aid by U.S. Army to the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, in Erbil, Iraq November 10, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/AZAD LASHKARI) Kurdish officers attend a distribution ceremony of military aid by U.S. Army to the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, in Erbil, Iraq November 10, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/AZAD LASHKARI)

The United States has some 2,500 troops in Iraq to help advise and assist local troops in combating Islamic State, which in 2014 seized territory in the country.

"Iraq's main effort is to deepen relations with Iran and resolve certain remaining issues between the two countries," Rashid was quoted as saying, without referring to Iraq's ties with the United States.



Tags Iran Iraq iran iraq us iran Middle East
