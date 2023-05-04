The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Attempt to smuggle weapons in furniture from Gaza to West Bank thwarted

An attempt by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad to smuggle cell phones into Israeli prisons was also thwarted by Border Police.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MAY 4, 2023 02:30
A firearm hidden in furniture headed from Gaza to the West Bank. (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
A firearm hidden in furniture headed from Gaza to the West Bank.
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Inspectors at the Kerem Shalom crossing discovered firearms, silencers and ammunition hidden in a shipment of furniture headed from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank on Wednesday.

The shipment raised the suspicions of the inspectors at the crossing, who opened up the furniture and found the weapons hidden inside the furniture.

Authorities believe the weapons were headed to terrorist groups in the West Bank. The thwarted smuggling attempt comes less than a day after over 100 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel.

Border Police thwart PIJ attempt to smuggle phones into prisons

Additionally on Wednesday, Border Police officers thwarted an attempt by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist movement to smuggle six cell phones into Israeli prisons after a detainee swallowed the phones.

Cell phones seized by Border Police after an attempt by the PIJ to smuggle them into an Israeli prison. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) Cell phones seized by Border Police after an attempt by the PIJ to smuggle them into an Israeli prison. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

The detainee, a member of the PIJ, had given himself in to IDF soldiers on Tuesday and was being transferred for questioning by the Shin Bet.

During the transfer, Border Police officers searched him and, using technological equipment, discovered the phones he had swallowed. The suspect admitted that he had swallowed the phones and aimed to smuggle them into an Israeli prison.

The suspect proceeded to remove two of the phones, but the officers decided to conduct an additional check and discovered that he had swallowed another four phones.

A preliminary investigation found that the PIJ provided NIS 30,000 per phone to fund the smuggling attempt.

Gaza terrorist groups continue to attempt to feed West Bank terrorism

Terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip have repeatedly attempted to smuggle weapons and cash to the West Bank.

In September, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that the IDF and Shin Bet thwarted a Hamas terrorism financing scheme using Gazans who were entering Israel for humanitarian reasons or with work permits and student activists at the Birzeit University in the West Bank.

The terrorist movement used the financing scheme in order to transfer funds from the Gaza Strip to Hamas members in Turkey and to finance terrorist activities in the West Bank and Turkey.

In January, the Shin Bet revealed that it had uncovered a scheme in which Hamas used Palestinians from the West Bank, sometimes without their knowledge, to transfer funds and weapons for terrorist activity.



Tags Border Police Gaza Palestinian Islamic Jihad West Bank kerem shalom border crossing prison Smuggling weapons
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
4

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by