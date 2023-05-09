Several Palestinian armed groups, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and Hamas warned that Israel will pay a heavy price for the targeted killing of three senior PIJ officials in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Authority, meanwhile, denounced the Israeli operation as a “horrific massacre.”

At least 13 Palestinians, including the top PIJ officials, were killed in the pre-dawn Israeli airstrikes, Palestinian sources said, adding that another 20 people were injured.

In a first response, PIJ said in a statement that it “holds the Zionist enemy fully responsible for this heinous terrorist massacre that crossed all lines and constituted a serious violation of the ceasefire.”

PIJ said that the Palestinian response would not be delayed. “The enemy will not achieve its goals and we will continue our sacred duty to resist the enemy and confront it in all arenas,” it added.

General view of the damage after the Israeli military struck Islamic Jihad targets, it said in a statement, in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, May 9, 2023 (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

“The Israeli enemy will pay for its cowardly crime,” said Mohammed al-Hindi, head of PIJ’s political bureau. “The resistance is ongoing and escalating and it alone will have the final say in this conflict,” he said. “For us, martyrdom if an honor and the assassination of the [PIJ] leaders will light the path of Jihad (holy war) for us.”

The armed group of PIJ, Al-Quds Brigades, confirmed in a statement that the three slain officials were involved in “military” activities.

“Blood of our people and fighters will be a light that illuminates the path of liberation and a fire that burns Israel." Izaddin al-Qassam

It said Jihad al-Ghannam was secretary-general of the group’s military council, Khalil al-Bahtini was a member of the council and PIJ commander of the northern region of the Gaza Strip, and Tareq Izaldin was “one of the leaders of military work” in the West Bank.

“The blood of the martyrs will increase our steadfastness, and we won’t abandon our positions, the group added. “The resistance will continue, by God’s will.”

A promise of inflicting pain

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who is based in Qatar, said in a statement shortly after the Israeli airstrikes that Israel “will pay the price for its crime.”

"The Palestinian factions alone will determine the way that would inflict pain on the enemy,” Haniyeh said, without elaborating. “The enemy is targeting all our people and the resistance is united in confronting [Israel].”

In another statement, the Hamas leadership in the Gaza Strip also threatened that Israel would “pay a heavy price for its crimes and aggression.” The group added that Tuesday’s airstrikes won’t bring security to Israel.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said that Israel was “delusional” if it thinks that such military operations would stop the Palestinian “struggle.”

The armed wing of Hamas, Izaddin al-Qassam, said that the “blood of our people and fighters will be a light that illuminates the path of liberation and a fire that burns” Israel.

The PLO’s Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) also said that Israel will pay the price for killing the three PIJ officials. The assassination of the three men, the PFLP stated, won’t stop the armed attacks against Israel.

In Ramallah, the Palestinian Authority condemned the “dangerous Israeli escalation against our people” and accused Israel of targeting children and women.

“We hold the Israeli government fully responsible for this dangerous escalation that drags the region towards violence, tension and instability,” said PA presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudaineh, who made no reference to the slain PIJ officials.

“We warn the American administration against allowing the Israeli occupation authorities to persist in their continuous crimes against the Palestinian people.”

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh denounced the “horrific massacre” and accused Israel of practicing “organized state terrorism.”