The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

More Iranian fuel being smuggled to Pakistan, petroleum dealers say

The smuggling of fuel from Iran into Pakistan has increased exponentially.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 9, 2023 13:27

Updated: MAY 9, 2023 13:35
Iran's flag is pictured at the Milak border crossing between Iran and Afghanistan, Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Iran September 8, 2021. (photo credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters)
Iran's flag is pictured at the Milak border crossing between Iran and Afghanistan, Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Iran September 8, 2021.
(photo credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters)

Petroleum dealers have flagged a surge in the smuggling of Iranian fuel to Pakistan, saying that up to 35% of diesel sold in the South Asian country has arrived illegally from Iran, the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) told Reuters on Tuesday.

The association said that in the past, the smuggling of fuel was limited to the Pakistani province of Balochistan, but that it has now spread to the rest of the country.

In April, Pakistan's energy ministry asked security forces to clamp down on fuel smuggling from Iran, according to an official memo seen by Reuters. The memo said diesel sales have slumped “more than 40%" due to smuggled products.

Pakistan mostly meets its demand for fuel from the Middle East, but it is also smuggled in through its western border with Iran.

The minister of state for petroleum was not immediately available for comment.

Trucks wait to cross into Iran, after Pakistan sealed its border with Iran as a preventive measure following the coronavirus outbreak, at the border post in Taftan, Pakistan February 25, 2020 (credit: REUTERS) Trucks wait to cross into Iran, after Pakistan sealed its border with Iran as a preventive measure following the coronavirus outbreak, at the border post in Taftan, Pakistan February 25, 2020 (credit: REUTERS)

The country is facing an acute balance of payment crisis with barely enough foreign exchange reserves to cover a month’s imports. Pakistan is undertaking several measures, including raising fuel prices, to unlock a $1.1 billion tranche of aid from the International Monetary Fund.

Increased fuel prices

Fuel prices have jumped 143 rupees ($0.5046), or nearly 100%, in the last 12 months. Inflation stands at a record high of 36.4% for April, significantly diminishing purchasing power for individuals and companies.

The country’s oil product sales have dropped 46% to 8.8 million barrels in April compared to last year, according to the Oil Companies Advisory Council in Pakistan. A breakdown shows diesel sales have slumped 50% year on year. This excludes smuggled fuel.

According to an S&P Global Commodity Insights report, Iranian fuel is around 53 rupees cheaper than the official retail price per liter.

“Private dealers have been able to make decent profits by selling Iranian diesel rupees 35 ($0.1235)/liter cheaper than local dealers,” it added.

The energy ministry said that according to the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), around 4,000 tonnes per day of fuel smuggled into Pakistan was causing a total revenue loss of around 10.2 billion rupees a month.

The PPDA said that Iranian fuel smuggled into Pakistan was further hurting the industry, already reeling from low sales.

“I think they're [government] allowing Iranian oil to be smuggled into the country because there's an FX shortage,” Abdul Sami Khan, chairman PPDA told Reuters.

“In the past smuggled fuel was restricted to just Balochistan, but it has now spread all over,” Khan said.

“I think they're [government] allowing Iranian oil to be smuggled into the country because there's an FX shortage.”

Abdul Sami Khan, Chairman PPDA

Due to Iranian fuel being significantly cheaper than domestic fuel, refineries are having trouble with stock uptake.

The energy ministry said there was a threat of supply insecurity for products other than diesel as refineries are operating at between 50-70% of capacity.

Earlier this month, Attock Refinery Limited told the Pakistan Stock Exchange that it would operate at around 25% capacity due to low sales owing to “multiple reasons, including the possible inflow of smuggled product in our supply envelope.”



Tags Iran pakistan oil gas
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by