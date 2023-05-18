The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Sultan of Oman to visit Egypt on Sunday

The heads of state "will discuss all aspects of cooperation between Egypt and Oman in order to boost their relations."

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 18, 2023 11:19
Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt and Sayyid Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman take part in a consultative meeting in the UAE. (photo credit: RYAN CARTER/UAE Presidential Court/Handout via REUTERS)
Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt and Sayyid Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman take part in a consultative meeting in the UAE.
(photo credit: RYAN CARTER/UAE Presidential Court/Handout via REUTERS)

The Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik is scheduled to begin a two-day official visit to Egypt on Sunday.

The visit will come in the wake of the Arab League summit on Friday and the return of Syria to the Arab League. It also comes amidst conflict in Sudan. Oman is an important country that has served as a center of meetings to discuss regional issues and end conflicts and because Oman generally is neutral in the region, it has often been open to Iran and also hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2018. 

According to reports in Egyptian and Omani media, the invitation was extended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

“This comes in extension to the historical relations binding the Sultanate of Oman and the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt and in affirmation of the keenness of the two countries’ leaderships in enhancing the firm bonds between them,” a statement by Oman’s Royal Court said. 

What will the sultan do during his visit?

Egypt Today noted that “during his visit, Sultan Haitham will discuss all aspects of cooperation between Egypt and Oman in order to boost their relations to a level that fulfills the desired goals in all fields and serves the two countries’ joint interests. The leadership of the two countries will also hold consultations and coordination that would contribute to enhancing joint Arab work.”

Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit reacts next to Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry during the opening session of the meeting of Arab foreign ministers at the Arab League Headquarters, to discuss the Syrian situation and Sudan crisis, in Cairo, Egypt May 7, 2023. (credit: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters) Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit reacts next to Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry during the opening session of the meeting of Arab foreign ministers at the Arab League Headquarters, to discuss the Syrian situation and Sudan crisis, in Cairo, Egypt May 7, 2023. (credit: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters)

Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Minister of the Royal Court Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi and Minister of the Royal Office Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nu'amani will accompany the sultan during his trip, the report says.

“Also, Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hammad Al Busaidi, Minister of Finance Sultan bin Salem Al Habsi, Minister of Trade Qais Al Youssef and Oman’s Ambassador to Egypt Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Rahbi will be among the delegation.” 

Oman says that “in continuation of the historical relations binding the Sultanate of Oman and the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik will go on an official two-day visit to Egypt with effect from Sunday, May 21, 2023, in response to an invitation from President Abdul Fattah el Sisi of Egypt.” 

The visit will be watched closely in the region as yet another example of the new diplomatic era and frequent visits by heads of state and high-level ministers from various countries. It is part of the wider regional integration taking place.  



Tags arab league Egypt diplomacy Oman
