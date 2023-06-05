The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli energy minister opposed to idea of civilian Saudi nuclear program

Israel has long worried potentially hostile neighbors could use civilian nuclear energy as cover for clandestine bomb-making.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 5, 2023 12:52
A German Campact (Campaign and Action) activist casts his shadow as he demonstrates against the nuclear plans of the German government in Berlin, October 25, 2010 (photo credit: Tobias Schwarz/Reuters)
Israel's energy minister voiced opposition on Monday to the idea of Saudi Arabia developing a civilian nuclear program as part of any US-mediated forging of relations between the countries.

The New York Times reported in March that such a program was among Riyadh's conditions for a normalisation deal with Israel. Saudi and US officials have not confirmed that.

Pointing to precedents like Iraq and Libya, Israel has long worried that potentially hostile neighbors could use civilian nuclear energy and other projects developed under the 1970 Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) as cover for clandestine bomb-making.

"Naturally, Israel does not encourage such things. I don't think Israel should agree to such things," Energy Minister Israel Katz told Ynet TV when asked about a prospective Saudi civilian nuclear program as part of possible bilateral ties.

Flags of Saudi Arabia and Israel stand together in a kitchen staging area as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds meetings at the State Department in Washington, US, October 14, 2021. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/REUTERS) Flags of Saudi Arabia and Israel stand together in a kitchen staging area as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds meetings at the State Department in Washington, US, October 14, 2021. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/REUTERS)

Israel requests to be consulted on any US-Saudi deal affecting its security

Israel said last week it expected to be consulted by Washington on any US-Saudi deal affecting its national security. Israel, which is outside the voluntary NPT and has no nuclear energy, is widely believed to have atomic weaponry.



