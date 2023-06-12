No one knows for sure whether Israel would pull the trigger and strike Iran’s nuclear program preemptively if it felt time was about to run out on any chance of preventing the ayatollahs from achieving a deployable nuclear weapons capability.

But we can pretty much assume that Jerusalem will not take any major action as long as there is momentum between the West and the Islamic Republic for a potentially imminent deal.

It probably does not matter whether that deal would be a full return to the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal or to the “less for less” – partial freeze of nuclear violations for partial sanctions relief deal that has taken over the headlines since last week.

Either of those options which eliminate Israel’s argument to the world of there being an imminent threat, absent new clear and convincing evidence of such a threat.

For one this can be derived from the fact that only Israeli politicians seem louder about attacking lately and no Israeli defense officials are expressing any urgency about an attack.

In fact, after IDF chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi made a speech last month in which some Israeli journalists concluded that he had hinted to a new war footing with Tehran, The Jerusalem Post and others were assured that nothing could be further from the truth.

But the Jewish state’s public record in sometimes attacking or allegedly attacking Iran since 2012 also clearly shows that Israel holds its fire much more during periods of a deal or potential deal.

The Post has been told that Israel’s security establishment did not cease activities against Iran between 2012-2015, the period in which an interim deal was close, which led to the JCPOA, but it seems they either slowed down or at least did not make it into the public record.

Likewise, from 2015-2020 there was little or no public record of attack or alleged attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

That all changed in June 2020 when the IAEA Board of Governors condemned Iran (for the first time in nearly a decade) for failing to resolve nuclear questions raised by the Mossad’s 2018 exposing a variety of undeclared nuclear sites and illicit nuclear material.

Explosions hit Iranian facilities after nuclear talks stalled

With nuclear negotiations stalled and an IAEA condemnation, nuclear and other Iranian facilities across the Islamic Republic started exploding left and right.

Some of the explosions were probably from poor maintenance, but the July 2 destruction of Iran’s nuclear facility at Natanz was attributed by most to Israel, as was the destruction of another facility at Natanz in April 2021, at Karaj in June 2021 and the assassination of Iran nuclear chief Mohsen Fakhrizadeh – among others.

In April 2022, US President Joe Biden officially nixed the idea of removing sanctions from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as part of nuclear negotiations, this shortly after the focus on a deal with Iran dwindled as the West shifted its focus to Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

This also cut-off the negotiations for a period of months. During that period of late April to mid-June 2022, a large number of Iranian nuclear scientists and IRGC officials were assassinated, attributed by many to Israel.

In November 2022, the IAEA Board of Governors condemned Iran again. Shortly after, in January 2023, another major attack on Iran was attributed by most to Israel.

This picture is not perfectly consistent and there are outlier examples which do not fit. Also, Israel can always try to use more quiet covert action, without taking public credit (it has hinted publicly more to its covert actions in recent years than it had historically.)

But the vast majority of the time, no matter what Israeli political leaders say for public consumption, they are far more willing to attack when negotiations are stalled.

And when negotiations appear close to a deal or when there is a deal, they are more careful, lest they be blamed for causing a deal that is “working” to break.

Israelis can debate whether any potential impending nuclear deal between Tehran and the world powers would be positive or negative, but either way, as long as the atmosphere is pro-deal, Jerusalem’s actions are likely to be much quieter than its words.