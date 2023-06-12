The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel won't consider a strike against Iran right before a nuclear deal - analysis

No matter what Israeli political leaders say for public consumption, they are far more willing to attack when negotiations are stalled

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JUNE 12, 2023 21:27

Updated: JUNE 12, 2023 21:30
An Israeli Air Force F-35 during Operation Breaking Dawn, August 2022 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
An Israeli Air Force F-35 during Operation Breaking Dawn, August 2022
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

No one knows for sure whether Israel would pull the trigger and strike Iran’s nuclear program preemptively if it felt time was about to run out on any chance of preventing the ayatollahs from achieving a deployable nuclear weapons capability.

But we can pretty much assume that Jerusalem will not take any major action as long as there is momentum between the West and the Islamic Republic for a potentially imminent deal.

It probably does not matter whether that deal would be a full return to the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal or to the “less for less” – partial freeze of nuclear violations for partial sanctions relief deal that has taken over the headlines since last week.

Either of those options which eliminate Israel’s argument to the world of there being an imminent threat, absent new clear and convincing evidence of such a threat.

For one this can be derived from the fact that only Israeli politicians seem louder about attacking lately and no Israeli defense officials are expressing any urgency about an attack.

Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during a meeting between Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and nuclear scientists and personnel of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), in Tehran, Iran June 11, 2023. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS) Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during a meeting between Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and nuclear scientists and personnel of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), in Tehran, Iran June 11, 2023. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)

In fact, after IDF chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi made a speech last month in which some Israeli journalists concluded that he had hinted to a new war footing with Tehran, The Jerusalem Post and others were assured that nothing could be further from the truth.

But the Jewish state’s public record in sometimes attacking or allegedly attacking Iran since 2012 also clearly shows that Israel holds its fire much more during periods of a deal or potential deal.

The Post has been told that Israel’s security establishment did not cease activities against Iran between 2012-2015, the period in which an interim deal was close, which led to the JCPOA, but it seems they either slowed down or at least did not make it into the public record.

Likewise, from 2015-2020 there was little or no public record of attack or alleged attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

That all changed in June 2020 when the IAEA Board of Governors condemned Iran (for the first time in nearly a decade) for failing to resolve nuclear questions raised by the Mossad’s 2018 exposing a variety of undeclared nuclear sites and illicit nuclear material.

Explosions hit Iranian facilities after nuclear talks stalled

With nuclear negotiations stalled and an IAEA condemnation, nuclear and other Iranian facilities across the Islamic Republic started exploding left and right.

Some of the explosions were probably from poor maintenance, but the July 2 destruction of Iran’s nuclear facility at Natanz was attributed by most to Israel, as was the destruction of another facility at Natanz in April 2021, at Karaj in June 2021 and the assassination of Iran nuclear chief Mohsen Fakhrizadeh – among others.

In April 2022, US President Joe Biden officially nixed the idea of removing sanctions from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as part of nuclear negotiations, this shortly after the focus on a deal with Iran dwindled as the West shifted its focus to Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

This also cut-off the negotiations for a period of months. During that period of late April to mid-June 2022, a large number of Iranian nuclear scientists and IRGC officials were assassinated, attributed by many to Israel.

In November 2022, the IAEA Board of Governors condemned Iran again. Shortly after, in January 2023, another major attack on Iran was attributed by most to Israel.

This picture is not perfectly consistent and there are outlier examples which do not fit. Also, Israel can always try to use more quiet covert action, without taking public credit (it has hinted publicly more to its covert actions in recent years than it had historically.)

But the vast majority of the time, no matter what Israeli political leaders say for public consumption, they are far more willing to attack when negotiations are stalled.

And when negotiations appear close to a deal or when there is a deal, they are more careful, lest they be blamed for causing a deal that is “working” to break.

Israelis can debate whether any potential impending nuclear deal between Tehran and the world powers would be positive or negative, but either way, as long as the atmosphere is pro-deal, Jerusalem’s actions are likely to be much quieter than its words.   



Tags Israel Iran Nuclear Nuclear Deal
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

Five gadgets you better take on your next trip abroad

THE BOBBY Hero Bag.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

Men shouldn't stand to pee, but sit like Germans do, urologist says

Illustrative image of urinals.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by