Negev Forum Summit called off due to expedited settlement proposal

The Negev Forum Summit of foreign ministers is postponed indefinitely due to Israel’s move to expedite settlement construction starts, a Foreign Ministry source confirmed on Wednesday.

Morocco, which had planned to host the meeting, canceled it after the Israeli cabinet voted on Sunday to make the process of authorizing construction in Judea and Samaria akin to that in sovereign Israel, removing the need for anything more than initial approval from the prime minister or defense minister. The government approved 4,500 housing units that same day.

The Negev Forum’s cancelation was leaked to the media before Israel was informed through diplomatic channels.

What is the Negev Forum?

The key forum of the US, Israel, and the Arab states with which Israel has relations - Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco, though not Jordan - was established by the previous Israeli government with a foreign ministers’ meeting in Sde Boker in March 2022 to translate the promise of the Abraham Accords into action.

Lower-level meetings took place in June 2022 in Bahrain, virtually in October 2022 and in January 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

Day 2 of the Negev Summit (credit: ASSI EFRATI/GPO)

A foreign ministers’ meeting was planned for March, to celebrate a year to the forum’s establishment, but had since been postponed four times, with Rabat not committing to dates throughout the months, before calling it off this week.