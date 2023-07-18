The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel and Morocco state comptrollers agree to cooperate

During the 2023 visit, Engelman invited his Moroccan counterpart for a reciprocal visit to Israel.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 18, 2023 12:01
Israeli State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman and Moroccan Court of Audit First President Zineb El Adaoui agree to cooperate during Engelman's visit to Morocco. (photo credit: STATE COMPTROLLER'S OFFICE)
Israeli State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman and Moroccan Court of Audit First President Zineb El Adaoui agree to cooperate during Engelman's visit to Morocco.
(photo credit: STATE COMPTROLLER'S OFFICE)

Israeli State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman and Moroccan Court of Audit First President Zineb El Adaoui met and agreed for their offices to cooperate during an official visit by Engelman to the North African country, the State Comptroller's Office said on Monday.

The Israeli and Moroccan auditing teams held two meetings in which they discussed auditing methodologies and practices.

Engelman had been invited by El Adaoui during the 2022 International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) conference in Brazil. During the 2023 visit, Engelman invited his Moroccan counterpart for a reciprocal visit to Israel.

With Engelman set to become the president of the European Organizations of Supreme Audit Institutions in ten months, he said that he hopes to promote the interests of both their institutions, including ensuring the government effectively addresses issues in the fields of environment, cyber and artificial intelligence.

"I believe I will be the only senior Israeli official at the head of a European organization," said Engelman. "Morocco is the closest country to Europe, and it is good that we are strengthening relations at the level of the countries' comptrollers."

"Morocco is the closest country to Europe, and it is good that we are strengthening relations at the level of the countries' comptrollers."

Matayahu Engelman
Israeli State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman and Moroccan Court of Audit First President Zineb El Adaoui agree to cooperate during Engelman's visit to Morocco. (credit: STATE COMPTROLLER'S OFFICE) Israeli State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman and Moroccan Court of Audit First President Zineb El Adaoui agree to cooperate during Engelman's visit to Morocco. (credit: STATE COMPTROLLER'S OFFICE)

Heritage from Morocco

Engelman emphasized the strong historical ties between the people of the two states, noting that Israeli Jews of Moroccan extraction were proud of their heritage, noting Mimouna celebrations and expressions of Moroccan culture in popular media.

"Morocco and Israel share mutual respect and common values," said Engelman. "Even before the State of Israel was established, Morocco was the country that took in many Jews who had to flee the murderous Inquisition regime that reigned in Spain and Portugal, starting in 1492. The Moroccan people and the Jews who lived and live in Morocco had good neighborly relations and respected each other's religions and way of life. To this day, Israelis of Moroccan origin longingly recall the King of Morocco and the good life they had here."

The exchange and strengthening of institutional ties between Israel and Morocco comes as the two states have taken multiple steps to enhance economic, diplomatic and military ties. Both countries participated in the African Lion 2023 military exercise. In June Knesset speaker Amir Ohana met with his parliamentary counterpart, and in the same month the countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding on environmental issues. Perhaps the most significant diplomatic overture in recent years was the Monday announcement that Israel had officially recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed West Sahara region.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
2

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by