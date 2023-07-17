Israel recognizes Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Monday a decision for Israel to "formally recognize Morocco's sovereignty over the lands of western Sahara," the Office of the King Mohammed VI of Morocco announced.

Netanyahu informed the Moroccan king of the decision via a letter, the office said.

According to the Moroccan royal court, Netanyahu affirmed that Israel's position will be embodied in all the relevant works and documents of the Israeli government. He also stressed that “the United Nations, regional and international organizations of which Israel is a member, as well as all countries with which Israel has diplomatic relations” will be informed of this decision.

This is a developing story.