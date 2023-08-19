The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Suspect in bloody attack in Syria dies in Beirut

The 23-year-old from Syria's al-Tal region entered Lebanon illegally and settled with his relatives in Al-Salam, a southern suburb of Beirut, the security source said.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 19, 2023 02:39
A view shows the exterior of Lebanon's Electricity Company and residential buildings during sunset in Beirut, Lebanon November 19, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/ISSAM ABDALLAH)
A view shows the exterior of Lebanon's Electricity Company and residential buildings during sunset in Beirut, Lebanon November 19, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/ISSAM ABDALLAH)

A Syrian youth suspected of carrying out an attack that killed at least six people in Damascus in July died after he threw himself from a building during a raid in Beirut, Lebanese media and a security source said on Saturday.

The 23-year-old from Syria's al-Tal region entered Lebanon illegally and settled with his relatives in Al-Salam, a southern suburb of Beirut, the security source said.

"Members of Hezbollah group raided the site, and when he learned that his whereabouts had been discovered, he threw himself from the seventh floor and was taken to St. George Hospital, where he died," the source said.

The source added that two of his relatives were detained.

Explosion was outside the Sayeda Zeinab shrine city

Syrian state media said on July 27 that a bomb planted in a vehicle exploded outside the Sayeda Zeinab shrine city south of the capital Damascus, killing several people and wounding others.

A member of the Lebanese army stands guard as Lebanon's parliament is set to convene in a bid to elect a head of state to fill the vacant presidency, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon June 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR) A member of the Lebanese army stands guard as Lebanon's parliament is set to convene in a bid to elect a head of state to fill the vacant presidency, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon June 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

On the following day, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.



