The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

US: We don't expect imminent announcement of Israel-Saudi peace deal

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan: Recent calls do “not portend any imminent breakthrough or action with respect to the question of normalization."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 09:05
FLAGS OF Saudi Arabia and Israel stand together in a kitchen staging area as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds meetings at the State Department in Washington, in October 2021. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/REUTERS)
FLAGS OF Saudi Arabia and Israel stand together in a kitchen staging area as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds meetings at the State Department in Washington, in October 2021.
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/REUTERS)

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan attempted to downplay the significance of a round of high-level talks on a Saudi deal, telling reporters in Washington, “We don’t expect any immediate announcement.” 

He spoke after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held back-to-back talks on Tuesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Sullivan confirmed that part of the conversation related to a potential agreement between Riyadh and Washington, that would include a normalization deal with Israel and gestures to the Palestinians.

“It’s an important moment for a check-in at a high level,” Sullivan said of the Blinken calls.

“Secretary Blinken is well poised to do that, given his relationships with both men and the central role that he is playing in efforts to explore whether in fact, a broader normalization is possible,” he said.

Such calls, he explained, are certainly not “routine” or “run of the mill,” Sullivan confirmed. 

WHITE HOUSE National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan briefs the media in Washington. The US believes that creating a bridge between Saudi Arabia and Israel is important for American national security. (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS) WHITE HOUSE National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan briefs the media in Washington. The US believes that creating a bridge between Saudi Arabia and Israel is important for American national security. (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

But those calls do “not portend any imminent breakthrough or action with respect to the question of normalization,” he said.

He took a similar stance with respect to the trip to Saudi Arabia this week of  Deputy Assistant to the President and White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk and US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf. They will be joined by the Biden administration’s special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking.

Focus of Saudi Arabia trip is Yemen, Sullivan confirms

Sullivan said that the focus of their trip to Riyadh was Yemen.

“We are entering either our 17th or 18 month — 18th month of a truce — the longest period of peace in Yemen in years — which has been delivered in part through painstaking US diplomacy. 

“We not only want to keep that going, we want to deepen it and get to a permanent peace in Yemen. And that’s one of the main reasons that Brett is there,” Sullivan said.

That being said, Sullivan added, a normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia “will be one of the topics on the agenda.” 

He confirmed their meeting with a Palestinian delegation, during which they will talk “about the whole range of issues relative to the Israeli-Palestinian file.”

McGurk will also travel to Bahrain to meet with the country’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in advance of his visit to Washington next week.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with Khalifa in Bahrain earlier this week. Leaf is expected to visit Israel next week.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
3

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
4

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by