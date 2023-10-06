Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman is set to become the third Israeli minister to visit Saudi Arabia next week, KAN News reported Friday afternoon.

Silman will reportedly attend the MENACW 2023 (Middle East and North Africa Climate Week conference), one of four Regional Climate Weeks held across the world ahead of the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, UAE.

As per the report, Silman requested that a delegation of 13 Israeli officials from her ministry, the Foreign Ministry and the National Security Council joins her in Saudi Arabia.

Silman to make history, following in Katz, Karhi's footsteps

Silman's expected trip to Saudi Arabia follows to recent visits made by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi and Tourism Minister Haim Katz. Flags of Saudi Arabia and Israel stand together in a kitchen staging area as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds meetings at the State Department in Washington, US, October 14, 2021. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/REUTERS)

Katz became highest-ranking Israeli official to publicly visit Riyadh last month when he attended the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) conference.

Karhi made history on Wednesday as the first Israeli politician to deliver a speech in Saudi Arabia, as talks of a normalization deal ramp up.