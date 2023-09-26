Tourism Minister Haim Katz arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to take part in a conference of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in the first such visit by an Israeli government minister to the Kingdom.

Katz will take part in a number of events and professional discussions while at the conference. The minister will also meet with his colleagues from other countries, especially other ministers from countries in the Middle East.

"Tourism is a bridge between nations. Partnership in tourism issues has the potential to bring hearts together and economic prosperity. I will work to create collaborations to promote tourism and Israel's foreign relations," said Katz.

Katz has been working to strengthen Israel's position in the UNWTO, with Israel recently being elected to an official position in the UN organization for the first time. Israel leads a task force alongside Spain to shape the organization's global tourism concept. TOURISM MINISTER Haim Katz makes a toast to Israeli tourism in New York. (credit: ABBIE SOPHIA)

Saudi Arabia and Israel continue to draw closer

The visit comes as Israel and Saudi Arabia continue efforts to reach a normalization agreement. The visit also came as Saudi Arabia's first ambassador to the Palestinian Authority, Nayef al-Sudairi, arrived in Ramallah for the first time to receive his diplomatic credentials.