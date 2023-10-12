Biden warns Iran 'be careful,' as Blinken heads to Israel

Tehran should be careful, US President Joe Biden said as he worked to prevent a multi-front war against the Jewish state after Hamas killed over 1,200 people in southern Israel this week.

“We’ve been working to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend its citizens and its cities and to respond to this attack,” he said.

“Already we are surging additional military assistance to the Israeli Defense Force including ammunition and interceptors to replenish the Iron Dome,” Biden told Jewish leaders.

He spoke with them on Wednesday night ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s arrival in Israel the next day where he is expected to underscore US support for Israel.

"We moved the US carrier fleet to the eastern Mediterranean and are sending more fighter jets there," Biden assured the Jewish leaders.

Many believe Tehran masterminded the Iranian proxy group Hamas attack in which over 100 people were taken hostage.

At least 22 Americans were killed in the attack and US citizens were among the captives, Biden explained.

“We are working on every aspect of the hostage crisis in Israel including deploying experts to advise and assist in recovery efforts,” Biden said.

He refused to detail those efforts, explaining, “If I told you, I wouldn’t be able to get them home. There is a lot we are doing. I have not given up hope of bringing these folks home.”

“I think we have a chance to end this in a way that makes it difficult to be repeated,” Biden said.

“My commitment to Israel’s security is unshakeable,” Biden said, but even as he spoke about the Jewish State’s right to self-defense, he warned that it must do so within the bounds of international law.

“It is really important that Israel — with all the anger and frustration that exists — operates by the rules of war and there are rules of war.

“I believe that Israel is doing everything in its power to pull the country together and stay on the same page and we are going to do everything in our power to make sure that Israeli succeeds,” he said.

Blinken ensures solidarity with Israel before departing

Before departing for Israel Blinken said he would relay the message of US solidarity and warn its enemies against action.

“The US has Israel's back. We have their back today, we will have it tomorrow, and we will have it every day. And we will always stand — resolutely — against terrorism,” Blinken said.

In Washington US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that “the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and her strike group are now in the eastern Mediterranean. They are there for deterrence purposes,” Kirby stressed.

“The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and her strike group will be departing in a pre-scheduled trip to the European command area and will first head to the Eastern Mediterranean,” where they will be available if needed, he said.

Kirby said that while Iran had clearly supported Hamas and was “broadly complicit: but did not have any direct evidence they were behind the attack.

Lindsey Graham says Iran is responsible, Putin denies

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, however, was quick to finger Iran. In an interview with Fox News, he was “confident” that Tehran’s long hand was involved in carrying out and executing the attack.

He spoke after Hamas said it would execute hostages if Israel targeted Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Graham said that “for every Israeli or American hostage executed by Hamas, we should take down an Iranian oil refinery. The only way we are going to keep this war from escalating is to hold Iran accountable,” he said.

“It is now time to take the war to the Ayatollah’s backyard,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the US of inflaming the Middle East by sending an aircraft carrier group to the region, saying “compromise solutions” were needed and that he hoped common sense would prevail.

The Kremlin chief has called the explosion of violence between Israel and the Palestinians a vivid example of the failure of US policy in the Middle East, which he says has taken no account of the needs of the Palestinians.

Putin, speaking at an energy conference in Moscow, said the US move, which was also fiercely criticized by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, was a mistake.

“I don’t understand why the US is dragging aircraft carrier groups into the Mediterranean Sea. I don’t really understand the point. Are they going to bomb Lebanon or what?” he said.

"I don't understand why the US is dragging aircraft carrier groups into the Mediterranean Sea. I don't really understand the point. Are they going to bomb Lebanon or what?" he said.

"Or have they decided to try to scare someone? There are people there who are no longer afraid of anything. This is not the way to solve the problem. Compromise solutions need to be looked for. Of course, such actions are inflaming the situation."

Putin, who is locked in a standoff with the West over Ukraine, accused Washington of sidestepping what was an established process for trying to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by unsuccessfully taking matters into its own hands, and without resolving fundamental issues.

“Now, we hear Iran is being accused of all sorts of things, as usual without evidence. Let’s see, hopefully, common sense will prevail,” said Putin.

Tehran said on Tuesday it was not involved in Hamas’s attack on Israel.

Describing the violence in Israel as terrible, the Kremlin chief said the wider conflict could not be resolved without addressing issues such as the creation of a Palestinian state.

Officials hesitant to speculate about intelligence failure

US officials such as Kirby have been loath to speculate as to how Israeli intelligence had failed to predict the Hamas attack.

According to AFP, however, Republican Representative Michael McCaul of Texas who chairs the House Committee on Foreign Affairs said, “We know that Egypt has warned the Israelis three days prior that an event like this could happen.”

He added, “I don’t want to get too much into classified (details), but a warning was given,” he said, explaining, “I think the question was at what level.”

Israel's response in Gaza called 'massacre'

As the fifth day of the war comes to a close, Israeli reprisal strikes on blockaded Gaza have killed 1,100 people and wounded 5,339, Gaza’s Health Ministry said. Some 535 residential buildings had been destroyed leaving around 250,000 homeless, Hamas officials said. Most of the displaced were in UN-designated shelters, others huddling in shattered streets.

Washington said it was talking with Israel and Egypt about safe passage for civilians from Gaza, with food in short supply.

Hussein Al-Sheikh, an official in the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, said the international community must intervene urgently to avert “a major humanitarian catastrophe.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Israel's bombing of Hamas-controlled Gaza and its decision to halt electricity, fuel, goods, and water.

He called Israel’s response a disproportionate response amounting to a “massacre.”

With Ankara offering to mediate, Erdogan and his foreign minister held calls with regional powers, the United States, and others. However, Israel’s envoy to Ankara has said it is too early to discuss mediation.

Speaking to his ruling AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said even war had a “morality” but the flare-up since the weekend had “very severely” violated that.

“Preventing people meeting their most fundamental needs and bombing housing where civilians live - in short, conducting a conflict using every sort of shameful method - is not a war, it’s a massacre,” he said.

Turkey, which has backed Palestinians in the past and hosted members of Hamas, has been working to mend ties with Israel after years of animosity. Unlike the European Union and the US, Ankara does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

Turkey, Jordan invoke two-state solution

While not openly blaming Israel, Turkey has said the fighting is due to years of injustices against Palestinians and that the only path to peace is the formation of a sovereign Palestinian state in a two-state solution.

Jordan’s King Abdullah said on Wednesday no peace was possible in the Middle East without the emergence of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

“Our region will never be secure nor stable without achieving just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution,” the monarch said.

King Abdullah has since the start of the latest conflict been engaged in a flurry of diplomatic efforts with Western and regional leaders urging swift action to de-escalate the situation, officials say.

Officials said the monarch, whom US President Joe Biden called, will voice the kingdom’s concerns with Blinken when he arrives in Amman after his trip to Israel.

Reuters contributed to this report.