Hamas spokesperson Ghazi Hamad stormed out of an interview with the BBC on Thursday after he was asked about the terrorist group’s massacre of civilians in Israel on October 7.

During the interview, Hamad reiterated claims made starting a few days after the massacre that Hamas did not intend to kill any civilians during its assault.

When the interviewer stressed that many civilians were killed and asked if Hamad believed that Hamas’s murder of civilians in their beds was justified, Hamad ripped off his microphone and responded “I want to stop this interview” before storming out.

Former interior minister Ayelet Shaked was interviewed right after the Hamas spokesman, telling the BBC “I almost threw up on him physically. There were cameras on the monsters' helmets. All the horrors are documented."

Hamas claims it did not kill the 800 civilians murdered in its assault

Footage published by both Israeli sources and Hamas-affiliated media outlets on the day of the attack and afterward showed Hamas terrorists entering homes and towns in southern Israel and shooting and kidnapping men, women, and children.

Of the over 1,400 people killed by Hamas terrorists, at least 800 were civilians. Many of the bodies were burnt, decapitated, or otherwise disfigured by the terrorists during the assault. The terrorists also burnt down houses in order to kill the families inside. Advertisement

Despite the footage and testimony from both Israeli and Palestinian sources, Hamas has conducted a campaign on social media since a few days after the attack claiming that the footage and testimonies are fake. Hamas leaders have blamed Gazan civilians and even the IDF for any civilian deaths during the assault.