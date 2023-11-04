WATCH: IDF combat engineers clear Hamas booby traps

IDF Combat Engineering Corps have been working inside the Gaza Strip, creating access routes, clearing the area of explosive devices, and neutralizing Hamas terror infrastructure and terrorist cells found in the area, the IDF said on Saturday.

Furthermore, combat engineering and infantry soldiers located and struck military compounds used for planning and executing terror activities, the IDF said, sharing documentation of the Combat Engineering Corps’ activities.

Whatever is needed to win

“While doing our work, we came upon terrorists who used civilian roads to harm us,” said the commander of Battalion 603 in a video statement. “Of course, we attacked and killed them.”

He added that the unit would do whatever is needed to win.

So far, more than 330 soldiers have been killed since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, including around three dozen since the start of the ground invasion in Gaza.

Armored Corps fight 15 terrorists at once

Earlier in the day, the IDF reported that soldiers from the Armored Corps and Intelligence divisions had been operating in an area of the Gaza Strip where numerous attempts were made to attack IDF forces through tunnel systems and Hamas military facilities. In one battle, the soldiers faced 15 Hamas terrorists at once.

The soldiers eliminated several of them, and targeted tanks destroyed three Hamas observation posts.