WATCH: IDF battles 15 terrorists in northern Gaza Strip

The IDF ground forces have been operating in Gaza for a week, eliminating Hamas terrorists and destroying the organization's strategic infrastructure.

During the past few days, soldiers from the Armored Corps and Intelligence, under the command of Division 460 in the northern Gaza Strip, operated in an area where numerous attempts were made to attack IDF forces through tunnel systems and Hamas military facilities, the IDF reported Saturday morning.

The IDF forces eliminated terrorists who were active in the area, exposed tunnel entrances used for terrorist purposes, and identified the organization's means of warfare.

IDF takes on 15 terrorists at once

In one of the recent battles on Friday, soldiers from the Armored Corps and Intelligence engaged with 15 terrorists in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. The soldiers eliminated several terrorists and targeted tanks destroyed three Hamas observation posts.

Forces fire missiles as terrorists exit tunnel

Additionally, during a focused operation in the southern Gaza Strip, Engineering and Reconnaissance forces under the command of the Gaza Division, carried out building mapping and neutralized explosive devices.

During the operation, the forces encountered a group of terrorists who emerged from a tunnel entrance. In response, the soldiers fired missiles towards the terrorists, eliminating them.