Israel's Air Force used the 'Arrow 3' air defense system today to intercept a missile launched at Eilat by Houthis in Yemen. It was the first-ever use of the system, and came on the heels of the first successful use of the 'Arrow 2' system for the same purpose last week, which marked the first-ever instance of combat outside Earth's atmosphere.

The 'Arrow 3' system, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries, a leading defense firm, is an advanced air defense system for intercepting ballistic missiles in space. In August, Israel announced that it would sell the system to Germany for NIS 14 billion, in what is to date the largest defense deal in Israel's history. The sale came amid Germany's decision to upgrade its defenses in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The system does not use any explosives but rather relies purely on the damage done by interception. The Arrow 2, by contrast, carries a warhead that destroys the missile using an explosive charge.

THE IRON Dome air defense system intercepts rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Sderot, on Saturday. Over a thousand rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, but the US wants Israel to stop. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Arrow system is top-tier of Isreal's air defense

The Arrow system of air defense represents Israel's 'top tier' for long-range missile interception. For medium-range, Israel uses the 'David's Sling' system, similar to the US-made Patriot system, which Israel also uses. David's Sling, made by Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, was jointly developed with the US, and has been sold to Finland.

The 'lower tier' of Isreal's air defense is the better-known Iron Dome system, which has intercepted some 2,000 of the 9,500 thousand rockets launched by Hamas from Gaza since the outbreak of war with the terrorist group on October 7. Most of the rockets intercepted were heading for urban areas.

These three systems, which together represent decades of Israeli air defense efforts, are integrated, so that Israeli defense forces can choose the appropriate system as soon as a threat is detected. Typically, threats from Hamas in Gaza are dealt with using the Iron Dome. The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, however, represent a greater challenge, with an arsenal of long-range ballistic and cruise missiles. Israel has used F-35 airplanes to shoot down a cruise missile from Yemen during this war.

In 2021, Israel and the US began the development of the Arrow 4, to build on the success of previous Arrow systems.

AMIR BOHBOT/WALLAH! CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT.