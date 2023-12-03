Israel, Hezbollah trade fire across Israel-Lebanon border for third day

Eleven IDF soldiers and one Israeli civilian were wounded by a Hezbollah anti-tank missile on Sunday that struck a vehicle in the Beit Hillel area.

IDF artillery hit the source of the fire, while other Hezbollah locations were struck by the air force.

According to doctors attending to the wounded Israelis, their injuries were light - yet the incident still marked one of the larger numbers of wounded Israelis in the North of the war for a single day.

Iran-backed Hezbollah said it had targeted a number of Israeli positions with what it called "appropriate weapons."

Following the eruption of the Hamas-Israel war on Oct. 7, Hezbollah mounted near-daily rocket attacks on Israeli positions at the frontier while Israel launched air and artillery strikes in south Lebanon. Israeli artillery unit stationed near the Israeli border with Lebanon, northern Israel, November 22, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Worst fighting since 2006

Tens of thousands of Israelis have been evacuated from the north since the early days of the war and Hezbollah has attacked Israel nearly every day in which there was not a ceasefire.

Just over 100 people in Lebanon have been reported killed during the hostilities, 83 of them Hezbollah.

The border was largely calm, however, during a week-long truce in Gaza that collapsed on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Houthis of Yemen allegedly initiated three attacks on Sunday.