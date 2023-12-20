Hamas wields considerable influence via foreign policy - analysis

Hamas carried out an unprecedented massacre on October 7. However, despite the mass killing of civilians and kidnapping of civilians, the group has not suffered diplomatic setbacks in the Middle East.

It also has not suffered much globally. Many countries did not condemn the Hamas crimes. In addition, Hamas leadership, which has been hosted by Qatar for many years, has been able to travel around the Middle East with ease. Meetings in Turkey and now in Egypt illustrate how Hamas continues to hold power using its foreign policy.

Hamas leaders have spent years cultivating their image via foreign media and also contacts in various countries in order to advance their agenda. For instance, Mousa Abu Marzouk, a top Hamas official, gave an interview recently to try to portray Hamas as moderating, even though it was not.

Another Hamas official, Ghazi Hamad gave an interview to NBC in November. Basem Naim also gave an interview to Sky News in October. Hamas official Osama Hamdan has said Hamas would carry out October 7 again if given the chance.

Hamas leaders meet

Recently, Hamas leaders held a meeting in Turkey, according to Israel's national broadcaster KAN. Deputy Chairman of the Political Bureau of Hamas Saleh al-Arouri, and former Hamas chief Khaled Mashal, attended. Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian meets with Palestinian group Hamas' top leader, Ismail Haniyeh in Doha, Qatar December 20, 2023. (credit: Iran's Foreign Ministry/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Arouri came from Beirut, while Mashal came from Doha. After that meeting Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Doha on Wednesday, Iran International reported. Haniyeh met the top Iranian diplomat on October 15 as well as again in late November.

He spoke with Turkey's foreign minister the next day. Hamas has also done significant outreach to Russia since October 7. They have spoken to Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov about issues over the last two months, according to reports.

Now Haniyeh is in Cairo to discuss issues in Gaza. Haniyeh, who is accompanied by a delegation from Hamas, is scheduled to meet with the head of Egyptian intelligence, Abbas Kamel, according to Al-Ain media. Agence France-Presse has noted that the discussions could also revolve around a new hostage deal with Israel.

The larger story here is that Hamas has secured influence for itself in the wake of October 7. The attack on Israel, massacre of civilians, and brutality, have not diminished support for Hamas or its ability to score high level meetings. In the opposite, it appears to have more leverage now.

This is a major setback after more than two decades of many countries claiming to oppose terrorism. In part Hamas has benefited from a clash between Russia and the West in Ukraine and also other factors, such as growing China influence in the region.

China, for instance, does not condemn Hamas and has not played a role in confronting the Houthi attacks or helping ships in distress due to the attacks. This reveals that some countries believe they can benefit from Hamas and its backers in Iran sowing chaos in the region.

Iran, for instance, has pushed Hezbollah to carry out attacks on Israel and Iranian proxies in Syria and Iraq have carried out more than 100 attacks on US forces. The Houthis have caused many companies to stop shipments via the Red Sea. Malaysia now appears to be boycotting Israel-linked commercial ships.

In the past it was revealed that a Hamas cell had trained in Malaysia back in 2014. In 2014 the IDF noted that “in the early hours of July 21, IDF forces captured a Hamas cell commander in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

When questioned by the ISA (Israel Security Agency — also known as the Shin Bet Security Service), the cell commander revealed that he had been sent by Hamas leadership to Malaysia for paragliding training. The plan was to parachute into Israel to kidnap and murder civilians.” Hamas used paragliders in the October 7 attack, nine years later.

It's important to examine how Hamas has used October 7 to gain more influence in the region and also globally.

How does Hamas gain more influence?

The group has done extensive outreach and it is sending its leaders around the region and holding court at various meetings. This also has the result of eroding the Palestinian Authority’s influence. Every time Hamas has a high level meeting, and the Abbas government in Ramallah does not have a similar meeting, the PA is diminished. Any discussion about who might run Gaza after Hamas needs to take this into account.

There have been some reports that Hamas leadership in Doha, differs with the Yahya Sinwar views of how policy should be conducted. In some ways this makes sense since Sinwar comes from a background of street-level operations, targeting “collaborators,” spending many years in prison and then preparing Hamas for October 7.

Meanwhile Haniyeh and others have relaxed in Doha, Beirut and other places. However, many Hamas members come from similar backgrounds, so their worldviews have commonalities. They may also prefer to play “good cop, bad cop” when dealing with the international community and media.

This is clear in their various attempts to pretend to “moderate” over the years, which was used to lure Israel into a false sense of security before October 7 in which Hamas appeared to be isolated and deterred. Subsequent developments show how the group has been able to use foreign policy to achieve goals. So far it has not suffered a major setback on the diplomatic front.