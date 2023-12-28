Egyptian Hospitals treat gazan patients fleeing war, loss and hardship

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has rendered nearly 2 million Gazans homeless and resulted in thousands of casualties and injuries.

When this report was recorded, the Red Crescent, associated with the International Red Cross, had said that since the onset of the conflict, over 16,000 Palestinians had been killed and approximately 47,000 injured in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Health Ministry of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, the death toll has by now surpassed 21,000, with 55,000 Gazans injured.

Gazans treated in 37 Egyptian hospitals

Field hospitals have been established near Rafah, the city on Egypt’s eastern border with the Gaza Strip, and additional hospitals have been prepared to accommodate wounded patients from Gaza. The Egyptian Health Ministry reports that approximately 15,000 individuals fleeing Gaza have received treatment in 37 Egyptian hospitals. Tents and shelters used by displaced Palestinians stand at the yard of Al Shifa hospital during the Israeli ground operation around the hospital, in Gaza City November 12, 2023 (credit: AHMED EL MOKHALLALATI/VIA REUTERS)

The Media Line interviewed doctors and family members of the injured, who are currently receiving care in various hospitals, to learn about their distressing experiences.