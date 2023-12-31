Israel ready to let ships bring aid to Gaza's shores - FM Eli Cohen

Israel is prepared to let ships deliver aid to the war-ravaged Gaza Strip "immediately" as part of a proposed sea corridor from Cyprus, the Israeli foreign minister said on Sunday, naming four European countries as potential participants.

Under the arrangement first suggested by Cyprus in November, cargo would undergo security inspection in the Cypriot port of Larnaca before being ferried to the Gaza coast, 370 km (230 miles) away, rather than through neighboring Egypt or Israel.

"It can start immediately," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told Tel Aviv radio station 103 FM when asked about the Mediterranean corridor.

He said Britain, France, Greece, and the Netherlands were among countries with vessels able to land directly on the shores of Gaza, which lacks a deep-water port. He appeared to suggest he expected them to do that rather than offload aid in Israel. Foreign Minister Eli Cohen meets with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos. December 20, 2023 (credit: Shlomi Amsalem/Foreign Ministry)

FM Cohen: ships will go directly to Gaza, not stop in Israel on the way

"They requested of us that the equipment come via (the Israeli port of) Ashdod. The answer is no. It won't come via Ashdod. It won't come via Israel. We want disengagement, with security control. That's the goal of this process," Cohen said.

There was no immediate response from London, Paris, Athens or Amsterdam.

Britain and Greece have previously expressed support for the Cypriot initiative, with Britain offering shallow-bottomed vessels to approach the Gaza coast, a senior Cypriot official told Reuters.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has also backed the Cypriot plan, which would involve Israeli security agents taking part in the Larnaca inspections.

"As of now there is a maritime blockade, and if such an (aid) ship comes from Larnaca, it will be with our approval," Cohen said. "It will of course be a secured corridor, as we have no intention of endangering a British or French ship coming in coordination with us."

Several European and Arab donor countries have been sending aid to Gaza through the nearby Egyptian coastal town of Al Arish. Israel has been involved in monitoring those shipments, in which some humanitarian relief agencies say creates lags.

Cairo tracks traffic across its Gaza border and has ruled out any influx of Palestinian refugees. On Saturday, Israel signaled it would seize control of the Gaza-Egypt border zone as part of its efforts to demilitarize the enclave.