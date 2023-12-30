A "massive" number of Chinese weaponry used by Palestinian terrorists has been seized by the IDF in Gaza, N12 reported on Saturday.

As per the report, the political echelon was briefed on the findings.

How did Chinese weapons get to Gazan terrorists' hands?

Following N12's report, Carice Witte, CEO and founder of SIGNAL Group and an expert on China-Israel relations, said that while it is certainly possible Chinese weapons have made it to the Palestinian terrorist group's hands, it was not bought directly from Beijing.

"China has an extensive arms industry," Wette said. "By definition, it does not sell weapons to non-state entities, it certainly does sell weapons to countries in the [Middle East].

According to Wette, those responsible for the weaponry's presence in Gaza are either countries or independent Chinese actors illegally selling the weaponry to Gazan-based groups.

"Trade relations between China and Middle Eastern nations are well known, even with those sanctioned by the West," she added. "It is not impossible that such weaponry ends up in the wrong hands.

She added that Israel "must check the issue with official Chinese authorities."