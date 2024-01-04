Israel-Hamas War: Israel wants Gaza clans to rule post-Hamas
'Six guided missiles' used in killing of Hamas leader Arouri - report
A Lebanese security official said that the targeting of the deputy leader was carried out by a fighter jet - not by a drone as initially reported in Arab media outlet
New details about the assassination of Hamas's deputy head of the political bureau, Saleh al-Arouri, were published on Wednesday by Ynet.
"Israel fired six guided missiles, four exploded. Two of them destroyed two floors and directly hit the Hamas meeting room," a Lebanese security official said, according to Ynet. "Each missile weighed 100 kilograms."
Ynet reported that the official said the assassination of Arouri was carried out by an Israeli fighter jet - not by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) as reported previously by Arab media outlets. According to the official, the deputy of Ismail Haniyeh was killed by "guided missiles" fired from an Israeli fighter jet in the Dahiyeh quarter in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
"These types of missiles are used by Israeli fighter jets," the security official claimed. Additionally, he mentioned that the Lebanese army found remnants of the missiles matching missiles previously fired by Israel in southern Lebanon.
The official Lebanese news agency, ANI, reported that the attack, the first of its kind in Beirut since the outbreak of the war, was carried out by a UAV, but the Lebanese security source, who was informed of the details in the initial investigation of the assassination contradicted this information.
Arouri was not only Hamas member killed
Along with Arouri, six other Hamas members, some of them senior, were killed in the attack on the offices of the terrorist organization in an area considered to be a Hezbollah stronghold in the Lebanese capital. This attack was also attributed to Israel.
Israel did not take responsibility for the attack, but IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Daniel Hagari said yesterday evening that the army is "prepared for any scenario." After the assassination, Hezbollah said that "the assassination will not go unpunished," and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati blamed Israel for the "desire to drag Lebanon into a new stage in the conflict."
Ynet reported that over 165 people have died in Lebanon since the outbreak of the war on October 7, most of them Hezbollah terrorists - but also more than 20 civilians, including three journalists. In Israel, nine soldiers and five civilians have died as a result of firing from the Lebanon border.
According to the military wing of Hamas, Arouri was the architect of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" - the name Hamas gave to the October 7 massacre. In the past, he served a 15-year sentence in Israeli prisons and was deported from the country after his release. He wandered through various Muslim countries until he arrived in Lebanon, where he was assassinated.
Arouri, 57, was reportedly the deputy to Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, and was responsible for the military activities of the terror organization in the West Bank. One of the attacks orchestrated under Arouri's command was the kidnapping and murder of the three teenagers - Gil-Ad Shaer, Naftali Fraenkel, and Eyal Yifrah - in the summer of 2014, which led to the start of Operation Protective Edge in Gaza. Following the teenagers' murder, Israel demolished Arouri's family home.
Approximately two months ago, the IDF demolished the home of Arouri. Afterward, they placed a sign with a half-Hamas, half-ISIS flag with the inscription "Hamas = ISIS" in Arabic on the ruins. Security forces seized control of his house and used it for about a week and a half until the commander of the Central Command, Yoav Mordechai, signed an order for its closure and demolition.
The house, in the town of Ara'rah near Ramallah, reportedly became a "military facility," according to Palestinian reports. A sign was hung on the front of the building depicting Arouri alongside an Israeli flag in the background, next to an inscription in Arabic, stating: "Here was the home of Saleh al-Arouri, demolished by the Shin Bet."Go to the full article >>
Erdan at UNSC: 'Houthi attacks on ships are precursor to dark future in the region'
"This is not an 'Israeli problem,' it is not even a 'Middle East problem.' This is a threat to the entire world," Israel's ambassador to the UN said.
Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, spoke at the UN Security Council on Wednesday regarding the Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.
"The Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea are a precursor to the dark future expected for the region and the entire world if significant action is not taken against them urgently. The Ayatollah regime in Iran is the only factor that connects together all the perpetrators of destruction in the Middle East."
The discussion was initiated by the US following a series of attacks by the Houthis against ships carrying goods to the area.
"This is not an 'Israeli problem,' it is not even a 'Middle East problem.' This is a threat to the entire world. A complete closure of the Bab-el-Mandeb strait will cost the world economy 6 billion dollars every day.
Erdan: Houthis are a terrorist organization
"This council has already previously recognized the Houthis as a terrorist organization. Now is the time to impose sanctions on them and on those who finance or arm them. It is time to talk about the Shiite elephant in the room: the Ayatollah regime in Iran. They are the factor that connects and directs all the perpetrators of destruction.
"Iran is hiding while it is the one pulling the strings, arms, and finances its terrorist organizations. The Houthis, terrorists who belong to one of the poorest countries in the world, would never have obtained ballistic missiles and exploding drones without Iran and would not have had the ability to locate ships without receiving intelligence from Iran in real time.
"It's time to expose this to the world and take action. This could be the moment when the Council will respond to the real threat to the Middle East."Go to the full article >>
Four Hezbollah terrorists killed in IDF strike in Lebanon
Four Hezbollah terrorists were killed on Thursday morning in an IDF strike in southern Lebanon, Walla reported, citing claims made by the terror organization.
Overall, the number of dead Hezbollah terrorists has risen to 147 since the beginning of Operation Swords of Iron.Go to the full article >>
Iran, Hezbollah may not risk war with Israel over al-Arouri killing - former defense chief
Iran and Hezbollah, both Shiite movements, may not view the death of al-Arouri, who is Sunni, as worth the cost.
It is not clear that Shiite Iran and Hezbollah will risk a big fight with Israel over the death of a Sunni official, Hamas Deputy Chief Saleh al-Arouri, a former top defense chief, told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.
The comment was made in the context of whether, if Israel was indeed responsible for Arouri’s death, it was a risky move to have taken while he was on Lebanese soil, which could start a general war with Hezbollah.
“If Hezbollah fires its large missiles, 1,000 to 3,000 per day, on the Israeli home front, Israel could hit Hezbollah hard. I am not sure they [Hezbollah] are in this spirit. Also, Iran may not want to lose control of its proxy in Lebanon [if it was hit by Israel] to take revenge for a Palestinian Sunni, who is not a Shi’ite,” even if he is connected to Hamas, which has sometimes acted as an Iranian proxy.
According to the official, although the Islamic Republic and Hamas do cooperate often, they have also had major differences, such as during the Syrian Civil War. Also, he said, the risks that Tehran and Beirut might take for each other might be more than what they would do for Sunni Palestinians, who are on the opposite side of the broader Middle East conflict between Sunni and Shi’ite Muslims.
The official added that the attack would not necessarily harm the possibility of a hostage deal in the long run.
Arouri and Sinwar were not as close as other Hamas leaders
He said that Gaza Chief Yahya Sinwar has now outpaced the Hamas leadership outside of Gaza because of his October 7 success and because he is managing the current war on the ground, such that he can make or not make a deal even if they might disagree with him.
Furthermore, he said that Arouri and Sinwar were not as close as various other Hamas leaders.
Asked to discuss the considerations taken regarding such a major assassination, if Israel carried it out, he said that the prime minister must approve it and that typically, there are extensive meetings over time before a green light is finally given.
Such operations are viewed as extremely difficult because it is not enough to know where the target is at one specific time; it must also be known where the target is traveling, he said.
He said that such targeted killings do not always achieve the desired result but that they are one utensil in Israel’s toolbox for handling terrorists.
The official expressed hope that Israel will be able to take down other top Hamas leaders, such as Khaled Mashal, who narrowly avoided a Mossad assassination in 1997.
Former top Mossad officials have discussed with the Post instances when there were disagreements between the intelligence experts and the political leaders as to whom to assassinate, when to do it, and what the impacts would be – all of which have major strategic implications.
In the end, Mossad officials follow the orders of the prime minister, but there have been times when they talked a prime minister out of one course of action or another or when a prime minister denied a request for a targeted killing.Go to the full article >>
Top defense officials want Gaza clans to run the show
The idea is to replace Hamas with family groups who have not been as connected to the terror group and to give control over food, water, and other key supplies to groups in Gaza who are not Hamas.
Top defense officials want to initially hand local management of Gaza over to clans who are traditionally connected to specific cities and sectors, The Jerusalem Post has learned.
The idea would be to replace Hamas with family groups who have not been as connected to the terror group and to give control over food, water, and other key supplies to groups in Gaza who are not Hamas.
This will be challenging since Hamas has run Gaza for 16 years, and defense officials have not explained how they will be able to guarantee such a separation, but the tactic was used with some success in the US in Iraq and Afghanistan after the fall of regimes there.
Hamas has run Gaza with constant brutality cracking down on any group which tried to establish itself as a competitor on any level, sometimes killing and sometimes maiming opponents.
It is also unclear how this will operate given that almost all of northern Gaza's 1.4 million people evacuated to southern Gaza, and most of northern Gaza is expected to be uninhabitable for a period of years, some saying as long as five years.
US wants role for Palestinian Authority
Further, the US and the international community want a role for the Palestinian Authority, something which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has resisted, even as his his current partner, but future main likely rival for the premiership, Benny Gantz, has kept open as an option.
Another possibility could be a mix of local clans, with the PA, and with other Arab countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE involved all under some kind of UN umbrella.Go to the full article >>
IDF dismantles Shifa Hospital tunnel complex without damaging hospital
The tunnel under Shifa Hospital spanned over 250 meters, led to significant Hamas terrorist infrastructure and was a base for carrying out terror operations.
A terror tunnel complex located near Shifa Hospital in Gaza was dismantled by the IDF without causing any damage to the hospital or surrounding buildings, the military announced on Wednesday.
In late November, the Hamas terror tunnel route excavated under the Shifa Hospital and exposed by the IDF was dismantled by the soldiers of the Yahalom Unit together with special forces.
Despite the activities to dismantle the expansive underground tunnels, the hospital building above ground was not damaged, and humanitarian services in the hospital were able to continue.
The tunnel under Shifa Hospital spanned over 250 meters, led to significant Hamas terrorist infrastructure and was a base for carrying out terror operations. Hamas deliberately developed its subterranean tunnel infrastructure beneath the hospital and connected it to nearby tunnel shafts in order to conduct its activities freely and in disguise underground.
Hamas destroyed documents
Hamas terrorists took measures to prepare for the IDF's November raid of Shifa Hospital in Gaza by destroying documents and transferring hostages to an alternate location, according to intelligence documents obtained by The New York Times.
The report said that US intelligence found that Hamas destroyed technology and documents crucial to the organization's operation, with Shifa Hospital as a home base.
US intelligence sources emphasized that Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad used the hospital as a command center for terrorists in the field fighting against Israeli forces. This intelligence assessment was conducted after Israel insisted that Hamas had built a huge military compound under the hospital – which, according to the report, had become a "legitimate military target for Israel."Go to the full article >>
Could Israel's military tactics in Gaza give Hamas a chance to rebuild?
Despite Israeli military success against Hamas, the transition to the lower-intensity "stage 3" could allow the terror group the chance to regain its military foothold in the Strip.
As Israel transitions from "stage 2" of the war against Hamas to the longer "stage 3", experts warn that a reduction in the intensity of Israel's campaign could allow the terror organization to rebuild itself militarily in Gaza.
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and the Critical Threats Project, American organizations analyzing the IDF's war in Gaza, released an update to the ongoing Israel-Hamas War on Tuesday, stating that "Israeli forces are transitioning to the third phase of their operations in the northern Gaza Strip, which will very likely enable Hamas to reconstitute itself militarily.
"Israeli forces have degraded several Hamas units and rendered others combat ineffective, particularly in the northern Gaza Strip, since the beginning of the clearing operations," the report continued. "But Hamas’s military forces are neither defeated nor destroyed at this time. Decreased Israeli pressure would, in fact, allow Hamas to rebuild its military capabilities and infrastructure."
According to the overall plan of the IDF for the war against Hamas, the third phase includes what has been defined as "raids and remote attacks." The IDF essentially has operational control over most of the major settlements in Gaza, although fighting still continues in and around Khan Yunis in the south. As part of "stage 3", raids based on early intelligence will be carried out, and remote attacks will destroy infrastructure in areas where IDF combat troops have finished fighting.
To this end, earlier in December, the IDF's Division 252 was released from service for the time being, having completed its mission in northern Gaza.
Additionally, it was announced on December 31 that the 551st and 14th Brigades would also be released from active duty.
This scale-back, combined with the success in removing a large part of Hamas's threats to Israeli civilians, is part of the transition to "stage 3."
Much of Hamas's military infrastructure and leadership has been decimated since the Israeli ground invasion of Gaza. Most Hamas military and governmental complexes are now in IDF hands, and the military successfully reduced the firing of rockets from hundreds a day at the beginning of the conflict to minimal. By the end of December, the daily average was minimal.
There has also been much talk in Israel of "the day after" the war, with options including Israeli military governance, a Palestinian Authority-led government, or various other options. Hamas has also declared that it will be needed to be involved in any post-conflict governance of the Strip. Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed that, "In order to talk about the day after, it needs to get here first. Only the IDF will have control."
"Obviously, the Strip will be demilitarized. There will be no power except Israel," said Netanyahu. The prime minister also noted that the IDF had eliminated over 8,000 Hamas terrorists.
Israel's military failures give Hamas a chance
However, Israel's failure to capture or kill the main leaders of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, plus the continued failure to locate and return the 133 remaining hostages in Hamas's hands, has led to fears that the longer the situation continues, the less successful the IDF will be overall. The longer Sinwar is able to continue avoiding detection in the subterranean tunnel complex Hamas has under Gaza, allegedly accompanied by several of the Israeli hostages, the longer he is able to direct the campaign against Israel.
The ISW and Critical Threats report also notes that despite Israel's success in killing many Hamas military commanders, there is no reason that successors should not have been planned and developed.
"Hamas maintains a conventional military structure, meaning that it should be able to quickly replace commanders who have died in the war," the report states. "Several recently killed Hamas battalion and brigade commanders had led their units for many years, suggesting that they had the ability and time to develop successors to take their place. Such reconstitution is inconsistent with the stated Israeli war aims, which are to destroy Hamas militarily and politically."
Ultimately, it would appear that while Israeli success in removing Hamas from power appears inevitable, its stated goal of destroying the terror may be far from certain, and the longer the military campaign goes on, the better the chance Hamas will have to survive and rebuild.
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this article.
IDF proof: Hamas, PIJ use young children for Gaza terror activities, incitement
The IDF published on Wednesday collated photos and videos showing children undergoing military training, posing with weapons, and even simulated drills in a mock tunnel.
A large amount of evidence has been collected as part of the IDF's ongoing military campaign against Hamas in Gaza proving the indoctrination of children from a young age to hate Israel and Jews, as well as theoretical and practical military training.
The IDF published on Wednesday collated photos and videos showing children undergoing military training, posing with weapons, and even simulated drills in a mock tunnel.
It is also well documented by international organizations that Palestinian textbooks used in Gaza's schools, including those run by international agency UNRWA, contain antisemitic and anti-Israel tropes, and over the 16 years Hamas has been in power, hundreds of thousands of children have enrolled in the terror group's summer camps, where children are also taught learn to shoot weapons, fight against tanks and even kidnap soldiers.
These camps are known as the early stages of training for Hamas's military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades. ID cards collected by the IDF also show children's membership in Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
Hamas continues using minors during war
Even during the ongoing war, when holding such training camps is impossible, Hamas continues to utilize those underage for various tasks, including sending children to deliver both messages and ammunition. Prior intelligence from the IDF of one Hamas commander in the "Zeytoun" Battalion has demonstrated the logic behind Hamas's use of children in war beyond indoctrination.
Children are used to transfer ammunition with the understanding that the IDF will not harm them due to the Israeli military's compliance with international law. Examples include the transfer of explosives in vegetable bags by children in Gaza and the sending of children to combat zones after attacks in order to assess the damage and report it to Hamas terrorists who are hiding in shelters.
Israeli hostages who were released from Hamas captivity describe how some of them were also kept in the family homes of Gazans, which included children, who helped to attend to the hostages.
Hamas is also known to use children's schools and playgrounds as military infrastructure, including to hide weapons or as the entrance to tunnel shafts.
In December, Israeli soldiers located and exposed a Hamas terrorist ambush at the entrance to a tunnel shaft, using dolls and children's backpacks in an attempt to lure soldiers in hopes of finding hostages.
Hamas hostage Sahar Baruch killed during IDF rescue attempt
The IDF neither confirmed nor denied whether he was killed by the IDF or during the rescue attempt itself.
Hamas hostage Sahar Baruch, 25, was killed on December 8 in connection with an IDF rescue attempt, the military revealed Wednesday.
The IDF neither confirmed nor denied whether he was killed by the IDF or during the rescue attempt itself.
However, the IDF acknowledged that within a day of the rescue attempt, Hamas had killed him.
Previously, Baruch's death had been announced on December 9 as having occurred while in Hamas's custody. He had been kidnapped on October 7 during Hamas's invasion of southern Israel but was kept alive for around two months.
IDF refuses to state how Baruch died
The latest revelations came after the IDF acquired new intelligence findings during recent operations and investigations and after the military updated the family.
The IDF did not explain why it could not declare whether Baruch was killed by Hamas or by accident by friendly fire.
To date, the only Israeli hostage rescued by an IDF operation has been Ori Megidish, with 81 others being returned in a hostage deal in November.
Around 130 people remain captives of Hamas.Go to the full article >>
US 'not seeing acts of genocide' in Gaza, State Dept says
Israel has called the genocide case "baseless" and says Hamas is using Palestinians as human shields and stealing aid from them, accusations Hamas denies.
The US has not observed acts in Gaza that constitute genocide, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday, after South Africa launched genocide proceedings at the International Court of Justice over Israel's military operation in the Palestinian enclave.
"Those are allegations that should not be made lightly ... we are not seeing any acts that constitute genocide," Miller said at a regular news briefing. "That is a determination by the State Department," he added.
He had been asked about South Africa's request on Tuesday that the World Court issue an urgent order declaring that Israel was in breach of its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.
South Africa launched proceedings against Israel
The court has scheduled public hearings for Jan. 11 and 12 on South Africa's request. Israel said it would defend itself from the charges.
Miller said he did not have any assessment to share on whether war crimes or crimes against humanity have been committed.
Washington on Tuesday slammed two Israeli ministers for advocating resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza, but said Israel had assured US officials that their statements do not reflect its policy.
US officials have said too many Palestinians have been killed in the conflict. They have urged Israel - which Washington provides with weapons - to do more to protect civilians.
The war was triggered by a cross-border Hamas assault on Israeli towns on Oct. 7 in which 1,200 people were killed and some 240 hostages taken back to Gaza.
The total recorded Palestinian death toll from Israel's offensive had reached 22,313 by Wednesday, the Hamas health ministry said.
Israel has called the genocide case "baseless" and says Hamas is using Palestinians as human shields and stealing aid from them, accusations Hamas denies.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities