How Netanyahu's confidants, Mossad chiefs are handling Saudi peace talks

Relations between Mossad and top foreign affairs advisers to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in seeking to achieve normalization with the Saudis are freer from the drama at present than they were during the 2020 Abraham Accords normalizations, the Jerusalem Post has learned.

Strategic Affairs Minister (and long-time close personal confidante to Netanyahu) Ron Dermer is publicly running the US track of the negotiations.

If negotiations get to the point of documents and wording, he will also likely be the lead down the stretch.

There are few Israelis who can match Dermer’s familiarity with the complexities of American politics and rallying support in Washington for any normalization deal while also being trusted implicitly by Netanyahu.

The mossad maintains the respect

However, Mossad Director David Barnea has played a key role in maintaining the respect, desire, and vision of a deal in Riyadh (especially) and Washington.

Barnea has numerous times metaphorically “held the hand” of foreign officials to not lose focus on the big picture of common national interests after provocative moves by some more extreme members of the current coalition. Mossad Director David Barnea speaks during a Conference of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), in Tel Aviv, on September 10, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

This occurred during tensions between Israel, the Palestinians, and many Arab countries over violence in the West Bank in the first part of 2023, and it has been as important as ever in the post-October 7 – Gaza War world.

In May 2022, the censor even finally permitted publicly revealing the long known secret that Mossad chiefs like Yossi Cohen and Tamir Pardo had met with Saudi Arabia’s rulers.

Current National Security Council Chief Tzahi Hanegbi is also coordinating and in the loop with Netanyahu, even if he may not have as large a leading role as Dermer and Barnea, and there are always certain issues where the Foreign Ministry has a key role.

Some of the divide between the Mossad officials involved and all of the other Netanyahu advisers relates to the idea of “surfacing.”

Surfacing relations into the public sphere is at its core a public event, something which is usually supposed to be anathema to the Mossad, who operates in the shadows.

Traditionally, the Mossad is known for meeting with all kinds of Arab leaders with whom Israel has no relations under the radar years before things come out into the open.

Together, these various officials hope that the pressure from the Saudis to reach a deal that will be ratified by the US Senate before the American presidential election in November will be enough, along with other overlapping common interests that support a deal.

Though Donald Trump helped make the 2020 Abraham Accords happen and would doubtlessly be enthusiastic about trying to make normalization happen with the Saudis if he returns to the White House, he may be less likely to be able to rally a bipartisan two-thirds vote in the US Senate than Biden.

Biden, in contrast to Trump

Under Biden, the Democrats would likely support such a deal to support him and his reelection bid, and Republicans would support such a deal as a matter of their ideology and connecting any such deal to the Abraham Accords that they could take some credit for.

In contrast, it is possible that no Democrats would vote for a deal put forward by a possible new Trump administration. This could be both out of greater enmity toward Trump and because, minus political gain for their candidate, Democrats' feelings about promoting ties with the Saudis and giving a prize to Israel without a final deal with the Palestinians are much more mixed.

Of course, a deal is still a long shot prior to election day due to the host of new complications thrown into the mix by the Gaza war.

In any event, the bottom line is that in the constellation of officials with very different portfolios, some clandestine and some public, there is less tension over who gets credit than there was in 2020.

The 2020 normalizations with the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan (yielded a public signing but is somewhat frozen due to the civil war there) changed the region forever regardless of how they were achieved and who did what.

However, numerous sources confirmed that there were hot tensions between then Mossad chief Yossi Cohen and then National Security Council chief Meir Ben Shabbat, as well as Ben Shabbat’s lead normalization planner, Ronen Levy.

The sides fought openly and repeatedly about control over the Morocco and Sudan tracks, and Netanyahu had to intervene to work out various delicate compromises.

There were also some much more low-key tensions from Cohen toward being left out of the loop of the final negotiating rounds of the Abraham Accords handled by Dermer (then Israeli Ambassador to the US) in late summer 2020 after Cohen and his Mossad chief predecessors had clandestinely laid much of the groundwork for the deal within the region.

In fact, in Netanyahu’s 2022 book, despite Netanyahu acknowledging Cohen and the Mossad’s role in many aspects of the Abraham Accords, he implies that they were left out of the loop in the final sprint with the UAE.

This has been confirmed by multiple other sources to the Post, though Cohen himself has declined to comment on the issue.

According to Netanyahu, only three Israeli officials on the planet besides him knew about the final negotiations in Washington DC in the summer of 2020, which led to the breakthrough signing with the UAE.

He mentioned Dermer, Ben Shabbat, and close confidante and minister Yariv Levin. Cohen and the Mossad were not on the list.

Netanyahu has never said why he kept the Mossad out of the loop, but some sources have speculated that it might be harder for some Mossad officials to keep secrets about diplomacy as opposed to security issues. This could be especially true when the diplomacy is about to go public. In contrast, officials whose most crucial role is as close advisers of Netanyahu, as opposed to being products of some part of the Israeli defense establishment, may be less likely to leak in that specific instance.

After all of that, if there is a deal with the Saudis, it is possible that Barnea could be more involved down the stretch.

He and Cohen are different personalities, with Cohen likely on the verge of seeking public office, with high polling numbers and some openly talking about whether he could even replace Netanyahu in heading the Likud.

Cohen has been credited with massively successful operations against Iran as well as making substantial contributions to the 2020 normalizations, at least leading up to the end of summer 2020.

In contrast, Barnea knows how to command his troops but does not seek the public spotlight to the same extent that Cohen did, and the absence of tensions over credit might keep him in the “know”, not just to line up a potential deal, but even during the final chapter when Dermer might seal the deal.