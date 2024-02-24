Voices from the Arab press: Niqab crisis will strike Egypt sooner or later

Niqab crisis will strike Egypt sooner or later

Al-Ahram, Egypt, February 17

In the aftermath of the 1919 revolution, Egypt witnessed a series of profound changes that reshaped the country’s trajectory. The 1923 constitution marked a pivotal moment, ushering in a new era of liberalism and emphasizing the importance of citizenship. These developments had a particularly significant impact on Egyptian women, who transitioned from the confines of the harem to embrace the possibilities of modernity.

This shift in women’s status reflected the depth of societal transformation occurring in Egypt. The role of women in shaping modern history has been a consistent theme in our nation’s history, underscoring Egypt’s vitality and its commitment to progress. The strength of a society is often measured by the degree of gender equality it achieves in public life and political engagement. Egyptian women have long fought for their rightful place in society, advocating for advancements that reflect their indispensable contributions.

The active participation of Egyptian women in the 1919 revolution marked a turning point in their political and social empowerment. This period saw women transition from a state of passivity and dependence to one of self-assertion and autonomy. As society embraced change, women played a crucial role in driving societal progress, challenging conventional norms, and paving the way for a more equitable future.

Women’s liberation efforts extended beyond symbolic gestures, such as discarding traditional garments like the niqab, to a broader push for education and socio-political inclusion. Educated women embarked on a transformative journey, venturing into rural areas to teach and inspire younger generations of Egyptians.

Society gradually embraced the idea of women pursuing higher education, enabling them to stand on equal footing with men in the pursuit of knowledge. This collective awakening led to the establishment of the Egyptian Feminist Union, a testament to women's growing influence and agency.

Despite these advancements, a historical regression began in the mid-1970s, as political Islam gained prominence and sought to undermine women’s rights under the guise of religious piety. Insidious tactics were employed to enforce practices like wearing the hijab, perpetuating harmful stereotypes, and curtailing women’s freedom of choice. The insidious coercion tactics employed by some extremist preachers highlighted the systemic challenges facing Egyptian women in reclaiming their agency and autonomy.

The rise of conservative ideologies led to a resurgence of strict dress codes, with the niqab becoming increasingly prevalent in both urban and rural areas. This cultural shift, aligning with extremist viewpoints, posed a stark departure from earlier norms and values. The erasure of women’s identities in the political sphere, evidenced by the dehumanizing practice of labeling female candidates as mere symbols, represented a dangerous erosion of women’s agency and individuality.

However, the spirit of resilience and determination among Egyptian women remains steadfast, transcending the obstacles posed by regressive forces. History has shown that setbacks are temporary, and women continue to make strides in various fields, from government positions to artistic endeavors. The legacy of pioneering women like Safiya Zaghloul, Huda Sha’arawi, Nabawiyya Musa, and Saiza Nabarawi serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring future generations of Egyptians to uphold the values of equality and empowerment.

The challenges facing Egyptian women today are daunting, but their unwavering commitment to progress and empowerment will ultimately prevail. Indeed, Egyptian women continue to shatter glass ceilings and redefine societal expectations. Their voices resonate across literature, research, and international platforms, embodying the resilience of Egyptian women in the face of adversity. – Tariq Al-Hariri

India: A growing maritime power

Al-Ittihad, United Arab Emirates, February 16

The Indian Navy has bolstered its presence in the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea in response to recent crises impacting global shipping and trade. These crises disrupted the trade route extending from the Suez Canal to the Indian Ocean via the Red Sea, a critical international shipping corridor accounting for 12% of global trade.

In the wake of these disruptions, the Indian Navy conducted more than 12 rescue operations, showcasing India’s growing maritime power and its willingness to assist during times of crisis. While the primary objective was to protect Indian vessels, the Indian Navy also responded to distress calls from vessels of other nationalities under attack by drones and missiles in the Red Sea.

Despite international efforts to combat piracy, this threat has reemerged, posing a risk to trade from Europe to Asia, particularly in the waters off the coast of Somalia, including the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden. As a result, India is prioritizing actions to combat piracy in these regions.

India is actively collaborating with regional and international navies to enhance maritime security in the Indian Ocean. The Indian Navy has intensified maritime surveillance in the central and northern Arabian Sea through increased deployed force levels and aerial surveillance using long-range patrol aircraft and a remotely piloted aircraft system.

India’s coordination with allied nations aims to strengthen monitoring, threat detection, and support for international ships in distress. India’s distinction from regional competitors is exemplified by its recent assistance to Pakistan, despite strained relations. Last month, the Indian Navy rescued 19 Pakistani nationals aboard a hijacked Iranian-flagged fishing vessel, apprehending 11 pirates after firing warning shots to deter further aggression.

India’s maritime initiatives align with its aspiration to be a regional power ensuring security in both domestic and international waters. The country’s burgeoning economic growth complements its growing global influence, exemplified by its proactive maritime security efforts. India’s commitment to freedom of navigation underscores its readiness to utilize its maritime power for collective benefit, demonstrating an unwavering stance against obstruction of sea lanes. Notably, India refrained from joining the US-led coalition in the Red Sea to maintain strategic independence, a cornerstone of its foreign policy. Despite close ties with the United States, India’s strengthening relations with Russia underscore its status as an autonomous global actor.

In light of the disruptions to exports and energy imports caused by piracy, India remains resolute in combating maritime threats, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding its interests and providing aid to other nations in crisis. The need for accelerated naval modernization to meet India’s expanding strategic maritime requirements is evident, despite existing challenges. The Indian Navy’s amplified international presence and enhanced focus on providing security underscore its growing impact as a significant player in maritime security operations. – Zikru Al-Rahman

Is it time for a deal on the Lebanon front?

An-Nahar, Lebanon, February 15

On Oct. 8, 2023, Hezbollah unilaterally declared war on Israel, citing support for the resistance in Gaza and a desire to ease pressure on the Strip. After 131 days of intense fighting along the Lebanese-Israeli border, Israel suffered significant losses, with dozens of soldiers and civilians killed or wounded, military sites destroyed, and a weakening of its deterrence capacity. Hezbollah also faced casualties, with more than 200 fighters and several civilians losing their lives, and widespread destruction of residential and commercial areas in border villages.

Despite the prolonged conflict, Hezbollah’s goals for the war remain unmet. The battle in Gaza rages on, with ground operations advancing into key cities like Khan Yunis and Rafah, raising concerns about the aftermath of the battles. As Hamas’s grip on the Gaza Strip weakens, questions arise about Gaza’s future governance, reconstruction prospects, and regional stability post-Hamas rule.

Promises of eradicating Israel within minutes or liberating Jerusalem have proven hollow, exposing the limitations of Tehran-led rhetoric and Hezbollah’s influence in the region. The reality diverges sharply from Iran’s decades-long propaganda campaign, which exploited Arab populations with false promises of resistance. Internal dissent in Iran, particularly in urban centers, highlights growing disillusionment with the regime’s oppressive tactics and ideological manipulation.

In Lebanon, the war underscores Hezbollah’s failure to achieve its stated objectives, as casualties mount, resources deplete, and the nation reels from economic strain and institutional decay. To overcome this crisis, Lebanon must separate itself from the Gaza conflict, pursue an immediate ceasefire, and recommit to UN Resolution 1701.

A comprehensive approach involving border negotiations, military reconstruction, and expedited gas exploration initiatives is needed to stabilize the country and pave the way for peace and prosperity. Lebanon must swiftly exit the vortex of conflict and chart a path toward recovery and reconciliation. – Ali Hamada

Translated by Asaf Zilberfarb.