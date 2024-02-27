US sanctions Houthi-supporting individuals, companies

NEW YORK – The US is sanctioning multiple individuals and companies connected to Iran’s military and the Houthis, according to a statement on Tuesday from State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The individuals sanctioned include a deputy commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF), a Houthi-affiliated operative, and the owner and operator of a vessel used to ship Iranian commodities in support of both the Houthis and IRGC-QF, according to Miller.

The US sanctions are in coordination with the United Kingdom.

Additional sanctions placed on Iranian entities

The US is separately sanctioning two additional companies that own and operate a vessel involved in shipping over $100 million in Iranian commodities on behalf of Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), Miller said. A view of ballistic missiles during a military parade held by the Houthis to mark the anniversary of their takeover in Sanaa, Yemen September 21, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

“This action follows the recent US designation of Ansarallah (commonly known as the Houthis) as a Specifically Designated Global Terrorist due to its unprecedented attacks on international maritime commerce in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden,” he said.

“The United States and its allies remain committed to countering terrorist financing and will continue to use all available means to disrupt Houthi attacks on international shipping in the region.”