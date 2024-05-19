Israel’s media and political discussions are watched closely in region - analysis

Every Israeli headline and important political statement is picked up by regional media. This includes the pro-Iranian media, such as Al-Mayadeen, as well as media in the UAE, such as Al-Ain. The interest in Israel’s media landscape, as well as the domestic political discussions about what may come next on the Gaza and Lebanon fronts, are of intense interest to the region.

This is partly because Israel is a democracy, and therefore, it produces more back-and-forth discussions than many countries in the region. However, it is also because many countries have an interest in what may come next.

As the war in Gaza stretches on and as Hezbollah continues its daily rocket, missile, and drone attacks, there are a lot of questions about what may come next. For instance, an article on Ynet today suggested Israel may be entering a war of attrition with Hezbollah. In the article, the author discussed how Israel must make strategic decisions soon but that Israel faces hurdles because the IDF is tied up fighting in Gaza. The remarks were picked up by Al-Ain media in the UAE.

There is a bit of a circle here because Israeli media also relies heavily on what is being said in regional media. For instance, the Ynet piece quoted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s remarks, which had been reported in the Al-Akhbar newspaper in Lebanon. "You have two options. Either accept Hamas' proposal for a deal and leave Gaza, thus admitting a major defeat, or continue the war of attrition that will defeat Israel and plunge it into the abyss," Nasrallah said.

The reports are also focused on recent comments by Finance Minister and Chairman of the Religious Zionism party Bezalel Smotrich, in which he called on the government to make a decision about the north and give an ultimatum to Hezbollah. Smotrich wants Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River. What Al-Ain media wonders, and this probably reflects wider questions in the Gulf, is whether Israel’s right-wing politicians will be able to come up with a plan for the north. IDF troops in the Gaza Strip on May 18, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Another focus is the Gaza front. Recent comments by former IDF Head of military intelligence, Maj. Gen. (res.) Amos Yadlin, the President and Founder of Mind Israel was quoted extensively in an Al-Ain report. The report focused on the question of Israel’s goals in the war and recent developments.

Middle Eastern partners seek to understand Israel's plans

Clearly, what interests the Gulf states, such as Israel’s partners in the UAE and Bahrain, is whether Israel will come up with a clear plan for Gaza, whether Hamas will actually be defeated, and whether Israel will emerge from this stronger or weaker. Weaker would not be good for the Abraham Accords. A weak Israel will not be able to bring stability to the region or deter enemies, and it will mean that friends of Israel will hedge bets by working with Iran, Russia, China, or others. Those are the countries that also back Hamas, and this will lead to a cycle of instability. Dr. Avner Golov, also of Mind Israel and a Former Senior Director for Foreign Policy at the National Security Council, was also quoted by the Al-Ain report, discussing how China and Russia have behaved since the Hamas attack.

The wider point is that everyone in the region is watching closely developments in Israel, Israeli politics, and other pertinent issues. For instance, Al-Mayadeen recently had an article about the US Secretary of State arguing that Israel’s operations in Rafah would not eliminate Hamas. Clearly, this is what the pro-Iran axis would like to think, so they are repeating the claims to make them seem accurate.

Overall, the picture that emerges is of intense interest at this point regarding what Israel may do next. This interest takes place among friends of Israel in the region and adversaries.