Jordanian police say they discover explosives stored in residential apartment

Police in Jordan said on Saturday they had uncovered and detonated explosives stored in a residential area of the capital and were investigating the incident.

The explosives, found in a home in the Marka neighborhood northeast of the capital, were detonated onsite after the area was evacuated, according to a brief statement by public security directorate. Witnesses said the area was sealed by police.

The statement did not say if police suspected it was terrorism related or if arrests were made, or detail the quantity of explosives. It added more details would be published once the investigation was complete.

Smuggling weaponry to terrorist groups

Over the past year, Jordan has said it has foiled many attempts to smuggle weapons by infiltrators linked to pro-Iranian militias in Syria, who it says have crossed its borders with rocket launchers and explosives, adding that some of the weapons managed to get through undetected. Demonstrators carry flags and banners during a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Amman, Jordan May 24, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/JEHAD SHELBAK)

Iran has denied being behind such attempts.

Most of the clandestine flow of arms into the country has been bound for the neighboring West Bank, Jordanian officials say.

There have also been arrests of several Jordanians linked to the Palestinian terror group Hamas suspected of involvement in smuggling arms to the West Bank, they add.