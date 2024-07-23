Assad praises Russia and Iran for support, highlights anti-western alliance and cooperation

According to Iranian reports, Syria’s regime leader Bashar al-Assad spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday. Pro-Iran outlet Al-Mayadeen reported that “President al-Assad emphasized that both nations have supported one another for eight decades and have stayed steadfast in their commitment to values and dignity.”

Days later, the Syrian regime hosted Ali Asghar Khaji, the senior adviser to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, along with a delegation. “In this meeting, Assad emphasized the depth of relations between Syria and Iran, as well as the strengthening of cooperation and coordination between the two countries in various fields,” Iranian state media IRNA noted. Khaji also met with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and his deputy Bassam al-Sabbagh. SYRIA’S PRESIDENT Bashar Assad shakes hands with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during the signing of a cooperation agreement in Damascus, last year. The ICC has never issued an arrest warrant against Ayatollah Khamenei or Assad, the writer points out. (credit: YAMAM AL SHAAR/REUTERS)

In the talks with the Russian leader, Assad praised Moscow for working toward a multi-polar world: a world order anchored in Moscow and Beijing and one that challenges the West. Syria’s regime is backed by Iran, which is also close to Russia and China. Additionally, Turkey has recently become closer to Russia and China, as well as becoming another cog in this anti-Western world order.

Increasing regional influence

From Sunday to Tuesday, China hosted 14 Palestinian factions, which shows how Beijing’s clout is increasing in the region. This is part of the “multipolar” world that Assad praised Putin for helping create. “In light of the hegemony we face and the war we are witnessing, the final word is resilience, not retreat or defeat,” Assad said.

Al-Mayadeen noted that “The Russian President congratulated the Syrian government and people and wished them prosperity. He emphasized that both nations had made significant progress together in a number of areas, most notably the fight against terrorism.”

It also noted that “back in April, Major General Ali Mamlouk, the National Security Advisor at the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Syrian Republic, and Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, emphasized the significance of enhancing Syria-Russia relations and coordinating efforts to combat terrorism during a meeting held in Moscow.”

The recent meetings with the Syrian regime and Assad’s call with Putin illustrate how Syria is positioning itself these days. Iran and Russia are the main backers of the regime. Syria’s regime is also considering working more closely with Turkey via reconciliation that could be brokered by Iraq.