'Netanyahu will end like Hitler,' Turkish FM says after Erdogan's invasion threat

In the past, Turkey has voiced objections against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's actions during the Israel-Hamas War, but on Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry took a step forward and compared him to the greatest murderer, Adolf Hitler.

"Just as Hitler, who committed genocide, met his end - so Netanyahu, who committed genocide, will meet his end," the ministry's X, formerly Twitter, account said.

"Just as the Nazis who committed genocide were held accountable, those who tried to exterminate the Palestinians will also be held accountable. Humanity will stand by the Palestinians. You - Netanyahu, you will not exterminate the Palestinians," the statement read, adding, "And just think that in September 2023, Netanyahu and Erdogan met for the first time, in what appeared to be a new chapter in relations."

Erdogan threatens Israel

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that just as Turkey entered Azerbaijan and intervened in Libya and Karabakh, between Azerbaijan and Armenia, it can do the same in Israel. "We will invade Israel like we invaded Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh," he said. Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attends a press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (not pictured) in Madrid, Spain, June 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA)

The statements, as mentioned earlier, follow Turkey's restriction on trade with Israel and the banning of imports, exports, and trade relations with Israel, a decision that, according to several sources, was defined as problematic for Turkey even more than for Israel.

The mention of Hitler in the same breath as Netanyahu corresponds with the intention of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague to issue arrest warrants against him and against Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, which will prevent them from going to many European countries, due to alleged "war crimes" they have committed.

The ICC delayed the move last May, but last week, it accepted filings for arrest requests.