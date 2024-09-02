Palestinian and Saudi leaders discuss efforts to address conflict in Gaza and West Bank

Palestinian Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa held a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to discuss recent developments in the Palestinian territories amid what they described as the ongoing Israeli "genocidal war" against the Palestinian people in Gaza and continued aggression in the northern West Bank.

During their conversation, the Prime Minister and Prince Faisal reviewed the outcomes of the recent meeting between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

They focused on continued coordination between the State of Palestine and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to halt Israeli military actions against Palestinians.

Prime Minister Mustafa emphasized Saudi Arabia's pivotal role in supporting Palestine's diplomatic efforts. He commended the Kingdom, particularly through the Arab Islamic Ministerial Committee, for its contributions to advancing international recognition of a Palestinian state, securing full United Nations membership, and backing Palestine's legal efforts to end the alleged occupation and establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Cooperation against alleged Israeli aggression

The conversation emphasized the importance of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to rally international support for the Palestinian cause and its commitment to working with Palestine to end what they characterized as Israeli aggression.

Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to strengthening bilateral cooperation and working through international channels to achieve peace and justice for the Palestinian people.