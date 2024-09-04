Iran’s president backs Palestinians amid spats with UK, Australia - analysis

The new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian put out a statement backing Palestinians during a trip to a University in Iran. "From the beginning of my tenure in government, I have declared my steadfast support for the Palestinian people and the oppressed around the world, highlighting my commitment to uphold their rights in all arenas," the Iranian leader said.

Iranian state media characterized this as support for more “resistance.” Pezeshkian was speaking at the ninth International Conference of Mujahideen in Exile, which Iranian media said was held at Damghan University in Semnan Province on Tuesday.

The president also commemorated the late Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian during his speech. Iranian media described the former foreign minister as being the “embodiment of resistance diplomacy.” This is an interesting new term for Iran’s diplomacy. It shows how the diplomatic offensives that Iran has run recently, working with Russia and various countries in the region, is part of the overall Iranian aggressive strategy. This is a strategy that dovetails with the role of the IRGC in the region.

The Iranian presidential visit to a university comes as Iran’s new foreign minister continues to hold calls and receive messages from abroad. According to Iranian media Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena and Foreign Minister Elmedin Konaković of Bosnia and Herzegovina both sent notes to Iran’s new Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

This is important for Iran. Iran wants to work with countries like Bosnia and Mexico. It wants to do outreach to the west, including the global south, in initiatives that are likely part of Araghchi’s new foreign policy. This is not to say that everything is new, but Iran wants more outreach to Latin America and eastern Europe. “The foreign minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina also expressed certainty that friendly relations between Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina will further strengthen with the support of Iran’s new foreign minister,” IRNA reported.

Araghchi is considered to be in favor of a slight return to more open discussions with the West. However, the foreign minister of Iran continues to pick fights with western countries. Recently the Iranian foreign minister slammed Australia for an event in Tehran. “The Australian Embassy in Tehran posted photos on Monday to mark Wear It Purple Day, an annual celebration of LGBTQIA+ youth founded in Australia,” CNN reported. “The head of the Regional Affairs Office of the Foreign Ministry expressed strong objections to the Australian embassy's move, condemning the content as disrespectful and contrary to Iranian and Islamic cultural norms.” Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi looks on before a meeting with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in Tehran, Iran, August 26, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Iranian FM summons UK envoy

At the same time the Iranian foreign ministry summoned the UK’s top envoy in Iran to complain about sanctions against several Iranian individuals. In addition, “the British chargé d'affaires was warned that Western support for the genocide of Palestinians and their efforts to shield war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu are the real causes of instability and insecurity in the region,” IRNA noted.

On another front, Iran is also paying close attention to US opposition to an Iranian-Pakistan gas pipeline project. Iranian state media noted that “The pipe-laying project from the Iranian borderline to Gwadar port in Pakistan's Balochistan province is estimated to cost 45 billion Pakistani rupees, which will provide the country with the opportunity to import cost-effective gas from Iran.”

Overall, this is important because it shows how Iran is firmly entrenched in various initiatives regarding trade, particularly north-south trade that comes from Russia and heads down to the Gulf, or goes to China and also to Pakistan or India. Iran has been seeking for years to expand its role as a corridor between these various regions, such as southern Europe, Russia, Central Asia, the Gulf, and South Asia.