Iran outraged its ambassador to Lebanon was harmed in pager attack - anaylsis

Iran is outraged that its ambassador to Lebanon was harmed in the exploding pagers operation that took place on September 17.

Reports indicate that Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Amani lost an eye in the attack and was wounded. Many Hezbollah members who were carrying the pagers harmed their faces when the pagers exploded because they were looking at the beeping devices when the explosions happened.

Why was Iran’s ambassador issued a Hezbollah pager? This is a question Iran has not answered. It seems clear that he was part of the Hezbollah nexus in Lebanon, likely as a critical contact with Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp. This would make it appear he was more than just a diplomat.

Iran has condemned Israel for the harm to its envoy. Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani says Tehran “will follow up on the attack against its ambassador in Lebanon, demanding the UN chief and the Security Council condemn Israel’s terrorist action against the ambassador as well as targeting of Lebanese civilians,” Iranian state media reported on September 18.

Iran has sent a letter to the head of the UN, the Security Council, and General Assembly presidents. Iran says it reserves its right under “international law” to take measures after this incident. Iran has done so before. When Israel struck a building next to the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Iran responded by launching more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel. It’s not clear how much weight Iran puts on the ambassador’s injuries. Iran calls it a “heinous crime.” Iran says that “the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns this act of sabotage and terrorism by the rogue regime of Israel.” Iran's ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani speaks during a press conference at the Iranian embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, July 31, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Iran says that the Pager affair is a “flagrant violation of the basic principles and rules of international law, including the UN Charter, international law, particularly international humanitarian law, and international human rights law as well as the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1973 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons, including Diplomatic Agents.”

Iran calls on UN to condemn Israel

Iran wants the UN to address the exploding pagers incident and also to “end the impunity of the Zionist regime's officials.” Tehran calls for “the Security Council must also strongly condemn Israel for its malevolent activities in the region and take decisive action to force this terrorist regime to end and cease all acts of aggression and acts of terrorism against Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine and stop the ongoing genocidal war against the Palestinian people.”

Amani was born in 1963 and previously was an Iranian diplomat in Egypt from 2013 to 2022. He was appointed ambassador to Lebanon in 2022, an important position. As ambassador, he would have to deal with several files, including work with Hezbollah and the Shi’ite Amal movement. He was tapped for his new role by then-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian. Abdollahian viewed foreign policy as an extension of Iran’s IRGC policy and its aggressive posture in the region.

As such, it’s likely that Amani was told he would be a close liaison with Hezbollah and the IRGC and Iran’s militant activities in Lebanon, such as weapons transfers. Abdollahian “pointed to the importance of cooperation between Iran and Lebanon and insisted on the need to pay attention to strategic ties between the two countries,” according to reports in 2022.

Amani’s predecessor, Mohammad Jalal Firouznia, received a sending-off from Hezbollah and other factions in Lebanon. Hezbollah’s Al-Manar reported in 2022 that the “Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc held a ceremony to honor the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad Jalal Firouznia, on the end of his 4-year diplomatic mission.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Amani has kept a low profile in Lebanon since his appointment. However, it is clear behind the scenes he has played an essential role because Hezbollah has hosted Iranian officials and also met with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders. In April 2023, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, and together, they went to southern Lebanon to view the border with Israel. Amani attended the meeting, reports said. In February 2024, in the wake of the Hamas October 7 attack, Nasrallah met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Amani.

In a bizarre twist, reports emerged that Amani had defected to Israel in late August. This was because he had not been seen for several days. Amani had to deny the reports. It was not clear why these reports emerged or who spread them.