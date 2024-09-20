Devastating blow to Hezbollah: Killing of Aqil signals shift in war in North - analysis

The elimination of Ibrahim Aqil is a devastating blow to Hezbollah. Aqil, 62, the organization's operations chief and commander of the Radwan Force, was appointed two months ago as Hezbollah's 'Chief of Staff' following the elimination of Fuad Shukr by the IDF.

Aqil was considered the second-in-command in the organization after leader Hassan Nasrallah. Hezbollah once again finds itself vulnerable to Israeli intelligence, given Aqil's assassination.

The targeting of Aqil signals a significant shift in Israel's fight against Hezbollah.

One of Hezbollah's highest-ranking figures

Tal Beeri, head of the research department at the Alma Center, told Maariv, “This is one of the highest-ranking figures. He held a role equivalent to the Operations Directorate head. The Radwan Force is subordinate to him. He was a member of Hezbollah's Jihad Council.” Ibrahim Aqil (illustrative) (credit: REUTERS/Ali Hashisho, Canva)

As previously reported by the Alma Center: “A short while ago, an airstrike targeted a building in Beirut. According to various reports, the target was Ibrahim Aqil, a member of the Jihad Council, holding a position equivalent to the Operations Directorate chief. Among other things, the Radwan Unit is subordinate to him. Ibrahim Aqil is also known by the aliases Al-Hajj Abdul Khader and Hajj Tahsin.”