Ahead of UNGA session, Iran on a diplomatic offensive amid Hezbollah-Israel flare-up - analysis

Iran is on a diplomatic offensive seeking to make an end run around the Israel-Hezbollah escalating clashes to isolate Israel. Iran is using the upcoming 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly to accomplish this. Iran’s new president, for instance, is flying to the US today to participate. Iran’s IRNA state media is highlighting how Iran’s new foreign minister is preparing the ground for Iran’s president’s arrival.

“Since his arrival in New York to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a number of bilateral meetings with foreign counterparts as well as UN and other international figures,” IRNA reported on September 22.

Aragchi spoke with Sigrid Kaag, Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, on the sidelines of the UNGA, Iranian media reported. Iran is apparently seeking to play a role in Gaza’s reconstruction. This will mean that Iran will want to help rebuild Hamas tunnels and exploit the international community to accomplish that task.

“Kaag and Araghchi exchanged views on a number of regional issues, especially the situation in Gaza and the ways UN is leading aid and humanitarian efforts in the besieged Palestinian strip,” IRNA noted. Iran may also be trying to help Hamas hijack humanitarian aid to control Gaza.

Araghchi said that the “Israel regime will not achieve the goal of increasing tension and war, but will receive decisive response for its crimes,” a separate report noted. He is leading a delegation as well, which shows how much importance Iran places on this. A view during United Nations Security Council meeting about the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 4, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado)

Iran wants the UN to focus on its neighborhood, which it refers to as West Asia. This is all about using the UN against Israel. Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, and Kazem Gharibabadi, the Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, both traveled with Araghchi to New York.

Iran is also working with non-western groups at the UN. IRNA noted these include the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, BRICS, and others. It is using these groups to advance the “discussion of increasing tension and the criminal actions of the Zionist regime, which must be confronted by the international community.” Iran has supported Hamas’ attack on Israel and pushed its proxies to carry out attacks over the past year. However, Iran is now posing as the responsible regime and pretending it is Israel that is driving the region to greater chaos.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi also met with his Cuban and Kuwaiti counterparts. “While meeting with Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali al-Yahya on Saturday evening local time, Araghchi called the occupying Zionist regime very dangerous for peace and security, urging the regional countries to cooperate to prevent the evil acts of this regime,” IRNA noted. Iranian media referred to Gaza as a “quagmire” for Israel. This is clearly the goal of Iran. It wants to create a quagmire in Gaza for Israel and use the endless war of attrition there to weaken Israel.

Nasrallah in contact with Iran, other pro-Iranian groups

Araghchi also sent a message to Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. This is one of a number of messages that Nasrallah has received from pro-Iranian groups in the region. Araghchi commemorated the late Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil in his message to Nasrallah. Araghchi also met with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Saturday, IRNA noted. The ICRC has not met with Israeli hostages held in Gaza, however the head of the ICRC found time to meet with Iran’s foreign minister even as Iran supports Hamas and Hezbollah. “Araghchi received Mirjana Spoljaric Egger at his place of residence in New York and discussed a wide range of issues revolving around ICRC’s mission in West Asia, particularly its work to save war-ravaged Palestinians in Gaza,” IRNA noted. Araghchi also met with Geir O. Pedersen, the UN special envoy for Syria. Iran has backed the Syrian regime and has helped destroy Syria via backing militias in Syria.