'The IDF is ready': Maj.-Gen says Israeli ground forces may enter Lebanon

"It is entirely possible that the IDF will need to enter Lebanon on the ground," Former Commander of the IDF General Staff Corps, Major-General (Res.) Gershon HaCohen said on Monday.

This comes against the backdrop of the IDF's preemptive strikes on terror targets deep inside Lebanon and concerns about Hezbollah's response. As northern Israel remains on high alert, HaCohen speculated on the potential direction of Israel's activity and addressed the possibility of a ground maneuver in Lebanon.

"There is no choice; we must, by any means, return the evacuated residents to their homes," HaCohen told 103FM. "The state is struggling to achieve this, given the continual fighting with Hezbollah. Israel has realized that its actions until now cannot bring the residents back home, and so it must change tack."

Regarding the United States' position on the developing conflict, HaCohen said, "President Biden is still trying to make all sides de-escalate. The Americans are afraid of a conflict that could destabilize the region and lead to Iranian intervention. They want us to show restraint. While American interests are respected, there whole of Israel is expecting a solution." Smoke rises as the Israeli army strikes southern Lebanon on Sept. 22, 2024. (credit: Ramiz Dallah/Anadolu via Getty Images)

How should the IDF act now?

According to HaCohen, "Even without deploying ground forces, the air force - using precise intelligence - can cause significant damage to Hezbollah's fighting capabilities. However, it is entirely possible that we will need to enter with ground forces. The IDF is ready; the IDF has prepared a strategy if needed. While international pressure exists, returning northern residents is now one of Israel's stated war goals."