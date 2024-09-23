Iraq sends drones to North, disagreement on Sinwar's possible death
IDF confirms drones sent from Iraq • No definitive evidence confirming Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar's death
IDF conducts extensive airstrikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon
The IDF is currently conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, the IDF announced early Monday morning.
Iraq militias send drones to northern Israel
Alarms sounded in Beit She'an after a suspected drone attack from Iraq, claimed by the Islamic Resistance, following rocket fire.
The IDF launched interceptors at a UAV from Iraq that was detected crossing from Syria into Israeli territory, the military stated on Sunday.
Alarms were sounded in the Beit She'an Valley and the southern Golan areas, and no injuries were reported.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq terrorist group said on Sunday evening it had launched a drone attack at a target in the Jordan Valley.
No injuries have been reported.
Defense establishment in disagreement on Sinwar's possible death
No source has presented definitive evidence about whether Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar has died.
The IDF stated on Sunday that they can neither confirm nor deny reports on the possible death of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar.
Among sources consulted by The Jerusalem Post, a top source poured cold water on the notion, another source – who would be expected to have information – said they had no real information on it, while others noted disagreements within the defense establishment.
No sources referred to any kind of specific assassination operation that the IDF had carried out to kill him.
Rather, part of the debate may surround the idea that he has been out of touch with his middlemen who handled hostage negotiations and messaging – who have been out of touch for a longer period than usual.
IAF strikes Hamas command center in former Gaza school
Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to minimize the risk of harming civilians.
The IAF conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating inside a command and control center in the central Gaza Strip, The IDF announced on Sunday overnight.
The command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the 'Khaled ibn al-Walid' School, was used by Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel. Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence information, the IDF added.
Al-Manar
Shortly after the IDF announcement, Al-Manar, the Hezbollah media arm, announced on Telegram that three were killed and several had been injured in the strike, though this has not been confirmed by the IDF.
Israel-Hamas war: All you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says