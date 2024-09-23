Iraq sends drones to North, disagreement on Sinwar's possible death

Footage alleging to show a drone flying over northern Israel was shared across social media following the alerts. August 6, 2024. (photo credit: screenshot)

The IDF launched interceptors at a UAV from Iraq that was detected crossing from Syria into Israeli territory, the military stated on Sunday.

Alarms were sounded in the Beit She'an Valley and the southern Golan areas, and no injuries were reported.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq terrorist group said on Sunday evening it had launched a drone attack at a target in the Jordan Valley.

