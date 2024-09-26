Irish peacekeepers to remain in Lebanon despite travel warnings to the country

Despite rising tensions and threats of open war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, there are no plans to evacuate Irish peacekeepers serving in Lebanon, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Ireland was one of several countries to issue warnings for their citizens to leave Lebanon in recent weeks, the BBC said. The Irish Foreign Ministry also advised Irish citizens to limit travel to Lebanon in a post on X/Twitter last week.

According to the BBC, the Irish Defence Forces, which sends peacekeepers to Lebanon, has 382 personnel serving between UN missions in the Middle East, and Irish troops have been present in the region since 1978.

UNIFIL has approximately 10,500 peacekeepers hailing from 50 contributing states, according to UNIFIL's website. These peacekeepers also conduct joint tasks with Lebanon's military, the Lebanese Armed Forces, the website noted.

BBC also reported that Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris met Palestinian leaders in New York amid the UN General Assembly gathering, where he commented on both the situations in Gaza and in Lebanon. Harris reportedly said, "Irish troops serving in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) are well trained and following all protocols."

Following the escalation over recent days, tensions remain high in Lebanon.We wish to reiterate our travel advice to Irish citizens which is against all travel to LebanonMore at https://t.co/YvZYldkVt7#travelwise@IRLEmbCairo — DFATravelWise (@dfatravelwise) September 20, 2024

"Their safety is paramount, and the Secretary-General assured me that conditions are under constant review and that UNIFIL is prepared for all eventualities. We agreed to stay in close touch as the situation evolves," Harris was quoted as saying by the BBC.