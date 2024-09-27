Who is Hassan Nasrallah? The leader of Hezbollah and his impact on Lebanon and Israel

Early life and rise to power

Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary-general of Hezbollah, has led the Shia militant and political organization since 1992. Born in Beirut in 1960, Nasrallah started his political journey in the Amal Movement before joining Hezbollah in the early 1980s. Under his leadership, Hezbollah grew into a powerful force with significant military capabilities and political influence in Lebanon.

Hezbollah’s conflicts with Israel

Hezbollah, under Nasrallah's command, has frequently clashed with Israel, with notable confrontations like the 2006 Lebanon War. Nasrallah’s leadership during these conflicts has boosted his popularity, especially among those who view Hezbollah as a symbol of resistance against Israeli occupation.

Despite the heavy toll on Lebanon, Hezbollah emerged with a narrative of defiance and survival that Nasrallah has used to galvanize support​.

Recent escalations and challenges

In recent weeks, tensions have escalated as Israel continues targeted strikes against Hezbollah, focusing on its operatives and infrastructure. Nasrallah has condemned these actions as acts of war, accusing Israel of targeting civilian areas in Lebanon. He vowed retaliation, warning that Hezbollah is prepared for a prolonged confrontation if necessary​. Smoke rises behind buildings in Beirut, Lebanon September 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EMILIE MADI)

Strategic position and future threats

While Nasrallah projects confidence, he also faces significant challenges, including military setbacks and internal Lebanese opposition. Israeli officials, like retired IDF Colonel Kobi Marom, argue that this is an opportune moment to strike at Hezbollah’s leadership to prevent future escalations.

Nasrallah’s cautious approach reflects a delicate balance between military engagement and avoiding a broader conflict that could undermine Hezbollah’s position​.