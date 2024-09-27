IDF deploys more reserve brigades to North as military preps for cross border ops.

The IDF mobilized the 6th and 228th reserve brigades for operational missions in northern Israel, the military announced on Friday.

The brigades were mobilized along with additional reserve battalions as part of the IDF's preparations for escalating conflict as tensions along Israel's northern border with Hezbollah in Lebanon ramp up.

The brigades reportedly carried out various operations along the northern border over the course of the Israel-Hamas War.

They were recently mobilized to enable combat efforts to continue, which the IDF said included targeting Hezbollah's military capabilities and creating conditions for residents of northern Israel to return home.

This follows a Wednesday IDF announcement that the military was remobilizing two reserve brigades for operations in northern Israel. IDF reservists simulate operational and logistical preparedness in northern Israel, September 27, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The military said recruiting additional reserve brigades would allow the fight against Hezbollah to continue.

Halevi says IDF 'not stopping'

While attending IDF exercises in northern Israel, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said, "We are not stopping. The air force is striking all day, and we are preparing for an operation."

Additionally, on Wednesday, the IDF's 7th Brigade completed exercises near the Lebanese border and trained troops in maneuvering and combat in thicketed, mountainous terrains.

The IDF noted that this exercise simulated operational and logistical readiness for various combat scenarios on the northern front. It also published images showing tanks moving to the North.

Yuval Barnea contributed to this report.