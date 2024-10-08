IDF came close to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza, security officials say

According to Israeli security officials, the IDF came close to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during operations in Gaza, with some assessments suggesting he surrounded himself with hostages at certain points.

On Sunday, a senior Israeli official confirmed that Israel had received intelligence indicating that Sinwar had reestablished contact with Hamas representatives in Qatar and conveyed messages.

Although it remains unclear when these messages were sent, the official emphasized that there were no signs that Sinwar had softened his stance on a potential hostage deal. Saudi news outlet Al Arabiya similarly reported that Sinwar had reconnected with Qatari representatives recently.

In recent weeks, Israel’s defense establishment labeled Sinwar as being "out of contact." Security sources reported that Sinwar hadn’t communicated with his surroundings or sent any messages for several weeks, even after the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Speculation about his disappearance sparked numerous reports, with some suggesting that the rumors were aimed at provoking Sinwar into publicly denying them. Soldiers stand guard near a poster of Hassan Nasrallah, during a rally to commemorate him and show support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, last week. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

Last week, the IDF released images of Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi following a strike on a Yemeni port. In the images, Sinwar’s face was marked with a question mark, indicating uncertainty about his fate. Security officials stated that Sinwar had not communicated with anyone inside or outside Gaza for several weeks.

During an operational assessment at the Netzarim corridor, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant addressed the Sinwar brothers while standing alongside Southern Command Commander Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman: “We will continue to apply pressure, strike Hamas, wear them down, and eliminate them. We will reach Mohammed Sinwar and Yahya Sinwar—these cursed terrorists—and we will get to them. Anyone who thinks otherwise should look at Marwan Issa and Mohammed Deif. They, too, thought they were untouchable, and they’re no longer with us. They made their mistake, and Yahya will make his. We will complete our mission.”

Fleeing through the tunnels

In February, the IDF revealed footage showing Yahya Sinwar walking with his family through a tunnel in Khan Yunis. IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari shared details of the footage, saying: "In recent days, through the operations of special units, dozens of meters of tunnels have been uncovered. The footage shows Sinwar, along with his children and one of his wives, being led by his brother—that’s how he escaped."

Hagari added that the IDF remains resolute in its pursuit of Sinwar and had already reached the location where he had been hiding. “This video is the result of our manhunt for Sinwar,” he said. “The hunt will not stop until we get him—dead or alive. We are determined, and we will catch him. We’ve already reached the area where he was hiding. Meanwhile, senior Hamas leaders are hiding under good conditions: they have food, water, and personal wealth amounting to millions of shekels in cash.”