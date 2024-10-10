‘Staying in Jabalya is putting yourself at risk’: IDF Arabic Spox urges residents to evacuate

IDF Arabic Spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee addressed residents of Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday in a post on X/Twitter announcing a temporary halt to military operations and urging the civilians to evacuate to the humanitarian zone in southern Gaza.

Adraee warned that this was their "final opportunity to leave safely," advising, "Do not believe the lies and slogans of Hamas leaders," who he said had already moved to safer locations or were speaking from outside the region. He cautioned residents that the fighting would resume within hours, stating, "If you stay in Jabalya, you are putting yourselves at risk."

#عاجل يا سكان جباليا ديروا بالكمنكرر دعوتنا إليكم في مخيم جباليا لاخلاء منازلكم والمآوي التي تتواجدون فيها فورًا . هذه منطقة قتال خطيرة. لقد توقفنا عن العمل مؤقتًا لكن النيران ستستأنف من جديد قريبًا. ندعو السكان للخروج من المنطقة والتحرك عبر شارع الترنس إلى شارع صلاح الدين… pic.twitter.com/6FQjmmAb0d — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 9, 2024

Eyal Ofer, an expert on Hamas’s economy, described the situation as pivotal, noting, "The decisive phase of the entire war is currently taking place in northern Gaza," Maariv reported. He explained that the psychological battle between the IDF and Hamas leadership has intensified, as both sides issue contradicting instructions to the Gazan civilians. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, October 8, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Maariv noted that while the IDF has ordered evacuations from northern Gaza - including Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia, and Jabalya - Hamas has encouraged residents to remain, with some even directed to return to their original neighborhoods immediately after Israeli operations.

Most civilians adhere to evacuation orders

Ofer reported that approximately 300,000 Hamas supporters have chosen to remain in Gaza City, forming a group under the principle of 'Sumud,' or steadfastness, despite the hardships. "This is the most significant effort by Hamas to maintain its civilian and governmental grip on Gaza," he said, emphasizing that it takes precedence over military assets.

The IDF has claimed that most civilians have adhered to evacuation orders, especially from areas like Rafah, which emptied quickly. However, according to Maariv's report, some residents remain, including those who have moved to nearby regions like Sheikh Radwan, west of Jabalya.

The Sheikh Radwan neighborhood has now become a temporary hub, Maariv noted, hosting both displaced civilians and Hamas officials, who are using former schools as shelters. As the operation in northern Gaza continues, the IDF has yet to achieve a widespread civilian evacuation, which Ofer suggests is key to eliminating Hamas's influence.

"Only when we see video footage of convoys with tens of thousands of civilians crossing will we know that the IDF has succeeded in its objective,” Ofer emphasized.

Peled Arbeli contributed to this report.