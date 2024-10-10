IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorists Ahmad Mustafa Alhaj Ali, Muhammad Ali Hamadan in Lebanon

The IDF had eliminated two key Hezbollah terrorists, Ahmad Mustafa Alhaj Ali and Muhammad Ali Hamadan, in Lebanon while operating on terrorist infrastructure, the IDF announced on Thursday morning.

In continued operations targeting Hezbollah weaponry in Lebanon, the Israel Air Force, guided by the Artillery Brigade 7338, had targeted the terrorists who were responsible for numerous anti-tank missile launches toward Israeli territories. IDF soldiers from Unit 636, operating under the 36th Division, eliminate Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon, October 9, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The terrorist Ali was the Lebanese terrorist organization’s commander in the Hula area and was responsible for hundreds of rockets and anti-tank missile launches, which targeted the Kiryat Shmona area, according to the IDF.

IDF targets military infrastructure in Lebanon

In a separate strike, the Hezbollah commander Hamdan was eliminated. The IDF reported that Hamdan was in charge of the anti-tank unit in the Mis al-Jabal area. Hamdan was also responsible for multiple anti-tank routes targeting Israel’s northern communities.

Additionally, the IDF announced that on Thursday overnight, the IAF, guided by precise intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate, had attacked weapon storage facilities in the Beirut area.

Furthermore, during the operation, additional Hezbollah military infrastructure and weapon storage facilities in southern Lebanon were destroyed.