Iran seeks regional alliances against Israel amid Gaza conflict - analysis

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is on a regional tour. He has been seeking to improve Iran's ties with countries such as Saudi Arabia and cement ties with Iraq, Oman, Qatar, and others. This is important because the goal of Iran is to isolate Israel.

Iranian officials have also visited Lebanon and Syria. Iran's president also recently met with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Iran is trying to put together a regional and global alliance against Israel.

Araghchi was in Iraq on Sunday, where he met Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, Abdul Latif Rashid, and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein. They didn't discuss just Iran-Iraq relations. They focused on Israel and Lebanon and discussed Gaza.

"Before traveling to Iraq, Iran's foreign minister had discussed bilateral and regional issues with top officials in Saudi Arabia and Qatar," Iranian state media noted. His trip to Iraq comes as Iranian-backed militias in Iraq seek to attack Israel daily with drones.

Iran's diplomat then went to Oman. Oman and Iran recently held military drills. In Oman, Araghchi discussed Israel's "genocidal war in the Gaza strip," Iranian media said. Araghchi met Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi in Oman. "Iran has embarked on intensive talks with regional nations in a bid to hold the Israeli regime accountable for the ongoing war in Gaza," Iranian state media IRNA noted. Muscat, Oman (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In Oman, the Iranian envoy also met with Mohammad Abdul Salam, a spokesperson and negotiator for the Houthis. The Houthi official is in Oman. The Houthis control part of Yemen. Iran backs the Houthis. The Houthis have been attacking Israel and attacking shipping over the past year.

Iran urges regional allies to unite

In Oman, the Iranians "exchanged views about the alarming situation in the region and urged an immediate end to Israeli regime's genocide and aggression in Gaza and Lebanon," Iran's foreign ministry said. Araghchi also said that "indirect talks between Iran and the United States mediated by Oman has been suspended because of the situation in the region," IRNA noted. "Currently, the Muscat process is on hold due to specific regional circumstances, and we do not see ground for these discussions until we can overcome the ongoing crisis," he said.

Iran is open about how it is seeking to "mobilize" regional countries against Israel. As Israel focuses on wars on multiple fronts, Iran pushes diplomacy with one hand and also backs the fronts against Israel with the other. "We presented a general assessment of the previous two regional trips, investigated the special and dangerous situation in the region caused by the Zionists' military adventure and the war crimes against Lebanon and the genocide against the residents of Gaza," the Iranian Foreign Minister said about his trip to Iraq.

Iran hopes that Qatar, Iraq, Oman, Lebanon, Syria, Russia, and other countries will all back its attempt to isolate Israel. If it can bring Egypt and Saudi Arabia in, that will help Iran as well.