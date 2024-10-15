Hamas leaders, retired US officials, academics, policymakers convene in pro-Oct. 7 conference

A conference commending Hamas’s October 7 Massacre was convened in Istanbul this week, hosting an array of terrorist leaders, policymakers and academics, with several antisemitic expressions being sounded on stage.

The conference was titled “Palestine – ‘Toufan Al-Aqsa’ and Regional and International Orders - Impact, Implications and Future Directions,” with ‘Toufan Al-Aqsa’ or Flood of Al-Aqsa being the name that Hamas gave its October 7 Massacre of 1200 Israelis and the kidnapping of 250 hostages aged 0-85.

Happening Now: The Türkiye-based Center for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA), led by Sami Al-Arian, is hosting a conference featuring Hamas leader Osama Hamdan, ex-US Marine & Kremlin ally Scott Ritter, and other Hamas & Muslim Brotherhood-linked speakers.A thread on the… pic.twitter.com/jv3uimixkU — Jewish Onliner (@JewishOnliner) October 6, 2024

The event was organized by the Center for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA), which is headed by Sami Al-Arian, an academic deported from the US a couple of decades ago after pleading guilty to providing services to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ); as well as the Kuala Lumpur Forum from Malaysia.

One of the speakers who led the opening remarks was Hamas official Osama Hamdan, who lauded the October 7 Massacre and commended the ‘unapologetic’ Jihad, prophesizing a future in which Israel does not appear on the map.

Another main speaker was the former Prime Minister of Malaysia and head of the Kuala Lumpur forum, Mahathir Mohamad, renowned for his antisemitic approach, who, in his video-recorded speech, stressed that Israelis and Zionists control the world. Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the APEC CEO Summit 2018 at the Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, 17 November 2018 (credit: FAZRY ISMAIL/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Mounir Saeed, head of the Global Coalition for the Support of Al-Quds and Palestine (GCQP), was another key speaker an Istanbul-based organization pertaining to the Muslim Brotherhood axis, with close organizational and ideological ties to the Al-Quds International Institute (QII), designated as a Hamas proxy by both the US and Israel.

Lauding the October 7

In his speech, Saeed lauded the October 7 Massacre and expressed his will to be a soldier in the battle himself, also propagating antisemitic conspiracy theories such as claiming that the Israeli flag expresses Israel’s will to expand from the Nile to the Euphrates. Saeed also lauded in his speech Hamas’s former leader, Ismail Haniyeh, commended Sheikh Hameed Al-Ahmar, head of QII, which was designated only last week by the US treasury as a main financier of Hamas activity. He also saluted Sheikh Yousef Al-Qaradawi, former spiritual authority of the Muslim Brotherhood who endorsed suicide bombings against Israeli civilians.

The speaker lineup also featured actors from outside the Middle East, including Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff of the US State Department under Colin Powell, who argued during his video conference speech that the war on October 7 was initiated by Israel, denounced NATO and its supposed expansionism, and prophesized that Israel as a Jewish state will soon cease to exist.

Another from the US was Scott Ritter, a former Marines intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector found guilty in 2011 for an online molesting affair, who claimed that the entire world owes Hamas gratitude for their October 7 attack, which, according to him, is going to bring to the collapse of the US empire. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Other keynote speakers who spoke at the conference in addition to the above included academics Joseph Massad from Columbia University, John Quigley from Ohio State University, and Ilan Pappe from the University of Exeter.

Türkiye, under Erdogan’s two-decade-long rule, is one of the staunchest supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood axis and what is known as ‘Political Islam’, of which Hamas is a local branch. The country also hosted Hamas leaders for years and provided asylum for its leadership, granting support through a series of NGOs and media endeavors.