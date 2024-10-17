IDF eliminates Hezbollah battalion commander in southern Lebanon, continues Gaza operations

A Hezbollah battalion commander, Hussein Muhammed Awada, was eliminated in Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon by the IDF, the military announced on Thursday morning.

Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets, together with the 7338th Brigade, operating under the 91st Division, attacked and killed the Awada, who was responsible for terrorist attacks and rocket fire from a number of villages in the Bint Jbeil area to Israeli territory.

Over 150 terrorist targets were destroyed, and dozens of terrorists were eliminated in southern Lebanon.

Over the past day, IDF soldiers and the IAF eliminated over 45 terrorists and destroyed over 150 targets belonging to Hezbollah, the military stated. Among those targets include weapons warehouses, rocket launchers, and buildings used for military purposes by Hezbollah. IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, October 17, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Continuing Gaza battles

Additionally, on the southern front, the Nahal Brigade eliminated armed terrorists and destroyed terror infrastructure in Rafah in the Gaza Strip, the IDF reported.

In one operation in the northern Gaza Strip, soldiers of the 401st Brigade eliminated a terrorist squad and located many weapons, including grenades, Kalashnikov weapons, explosives, and mortars.

In central Gaza, Division 252 exposed and destroyed terrorist infrastructure, while the 179th Brigade operated in Nuseirat and Al Bureij.