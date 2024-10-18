Watch: IDF intercepts Hezbollah drones, kills 60 terrorists in southern Lebanon operations

Approximately 75 projectiles fired by Hezbollah crossed into Israel on Friday, while IDF soldiers eliminated around 60 terrorists and dismantled key Hezbollah military infrastructure and weapons in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Friday.

Earlier in the day, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) approaching Israeli airspace from Lebanon were intercepted by the Israeli Air Force (IAF) before they could enter Israeli territory.

IDF troops continued limited, targeted raids in southern Lebanon, focusing on Hezbollah terror targets and infrastructure. In the past 24 hours, around 60 terrorists were neutralized in close-quarter combat and through IAF airstrikes. Hezbollah weapons seized by IDF soldiers in Lebanon (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

During operations in southern Lebanon, IDF soldiers located and dismantled rockets and additional weaponry in areas from which projectiles had been launched toward Israeli territory.

Additionally, IDF troops uncovered and dismantled anti-tank missile launchers ready to fire at Israeli targets, as well as rockets and military equipment stored in a weapons depot. Hezbollah weapons seized by IDF soldiers in Lebanon (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Heavy munitions

Troops also found and dismantled large quantities of weapons, including explosives, mortar shells, landmines, RPGs, and other military equipment.

Shortly after the announcement, the IAF struck dozens of missile launchers aimed at Israel, as well as Hezbollah infrastructure sites, command centers, and operatives.